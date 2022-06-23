United Way kids’ collection stocking school pantries

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Tygart Valley United Way is making sure students are set up for success when they return to school.

The organization began its annual Kids’ Collection to make sure school pantries are stocked at the start of the year.

Students in Marion, Randolph, Tucker, Taylor and Barbour counties will be given the items at school if they don’t have access to them at home. The goal is to have the students’ basic needs met so they can focus on schoolwork.

“Children are our future, a lot of times they don’t have the means to go out and get these things themselves so school is the only place that they can ask for these things. So, we just want to be able to take care of them,” said Tygart Valley United Way Regional Engagement Director Angela Daniels.

Items that the schools need are travel-sized shampoo and soap, non-perishable snacks, deodorant, mouthwash, toothpaste, sunscreen, Chapstick, floss, hand sanitizer, Band-Aids, feminine hygiene products, flip flops, travel tissues, toboggans, gloves, underwear, shorts, T-Shirts, socks, and sweatpants.

Donations can be dropped off at the Tygart Valley United Way Fairmont office at 221 Washington St. and the Elkins office at 10 11th St Suite D.

Donations can also be made through the Tygart Valley United Way’s Amazon wish list here . Items will be accepted until Aug. 5.

