Fairmont, WV

United Way kids’ collection stocking school pantries

By Jeena Cadigan
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 3 days ago

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Tygart Valley United Way is making sure students are set up for success when they return to school.

Collection Bin (WBOY Image)

The organization began its annual Kids’ Collection to make sure school pantries are stocked at the start of the year.

Over $700,000 to go to WV healthy food resources

Students in Marion, Randolph, Tucker, Taylor and Barbour counties will be given the items at school if they don’t have access to them at home. The goal is to have the students’ basic needs met so they can focus on schoolwork.

“Children are our future, a lot of times they don’t have the means to go out and get these things themselves so school is the only place that they can ask for these things. So, we just want to be able to take care of them,” said Tygart Valley United Way Regional Engagement Director Angela Daniels.

United Way (WBOY Image)

Items that the schools need are travel-sized shampoo and soap, non-perishable snacks, deodorant, mouthwash, toothpaste, sunscreen, Chapstick, floss, hand sanitizer, Band-Aids, feminine hygiene products, flip flops, travel tissues, toboggans, gloves, underwear, shorts, T-Shirts, socks, and sweatpants.

Donations can be dropped off at the Tygart Valley United Way Fairmont office at 221 Washington St. and the Elkins office at 10 11th St Suite D.

Donations can also be made through the Tygart Valley United Way’s Amazon wish list here . Items will be accepted until Aug. 5.

WBOY 12 News

Independence Day events in north central West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — With July 4th nearing, Independence Day weekend festivities are being announced. The holiday lands on a Monday this year. Plan for local, state and federal government-run buildings to be closed, as well as non-essential services like the United States Postal Service. Here’s a look at what’s going on in different counties […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
WBOY 12 News

St. Joseph’s Hospital celebrates campaign donors

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – St. Joseph’s Hospital Foundation hosted a reception honoring the 2021 campaign donors Thursday at The Event Center at Brushy Fork in Buchannon. The foundation has been raising money for the hospital for several years. This year the St. Joseph’s Hospital Foundation campaign is to raise $100,000 for their operating room and advanced […]
WBOY 12 News

