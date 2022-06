Cardi B doesn't agree with Lizzo apologizing after the "Special" artist was called out for using an ableist slur. The controversy surrounding Lizzo's use of the word "spazz" on her new "GRRRRLS" track has been the talk of the internet for the last few days. On Wednesday (June 15), Cardi B weighed in on the fuss being made when Twitter users called her out for using the word retarded on Kay Flock's "Shake It."

CELEBRITIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO