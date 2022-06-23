State College Rotary awards $10,000 to non-profits

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The State College Downtown Rotary Club awarded over $10,000 to Centre County non-profits on Thursday, June 23.

The club raised the funds through a series of events, including a fall mum sale, winter pie sale, and annual spring spaghetti dinner.

The proceeds were distributed to 11 organizations working on children & youth, health, education, and literacy programs.

“This is so impactful, the stories you’re hearing of how these funds are helping our community are just so touching and every cause is extremely worthy,” Rotary Club President Ja Nae Wian said. “There’s been times I’ve been moved to tears over some of the projects these groups are doing.”

One example of a winning project is “DJ’s, Beats, Buttons, and Drums”, a collaborative electronic music summer camp for middle school students, led by 3 Dots and Open Music.

“The funding will help to underwrite supplies for the camp,” 3 Dots Executive Director Erica Quinn in a statement said. “As our camp operates on a sliding scale with free tuition given to those in need, this financial support will help to ensure equitable enrollment and shared materials for exploration.”

