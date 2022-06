FELTON, Del.- A Felton man has been arrested following a domestic dispute Friday night. Felton Police say that a man threatened to shoot a woman around 8:30 p.m. at the 100 block of East Sewell St. When police arrived, they found 39-year-old Russell A. Rubley, with a gun. Through an investigation, police learned that during the dispute, Rubley threatened to shoot the 37-year-old woman in the face. The woman was able to get out of the home and to the Felton Police Department where she waited for police.

FELTON, DE ・ 19 HOURS AGO