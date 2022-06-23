Hornets to tip off Week of Service starting Monday

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Hornets Foundation in partnership with Bank of America is tipping off its Week of Service Monday, which takes months of meticulous planning.

Betsy Mack, executive director of the Charlotte Hornets Foundation, started planning in April.

“Throughout the year, we think of what the theme is going to be and what’s the impact,” Mack said.

Mack said the theme for the third annual event includes reading, equity, accessibility and the digital divide.

