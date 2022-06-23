2 fires believed to be deliberately set in southeastern San Diego

San Diego fire investigators are looking into two blazes — located about a quarter-mile apart — they believe were deliberately set early Thursday morning in the southeastern portion of the city.

No structures were damaged and no one was injured.

The first fire was discovered shortly before 4:20 a.m.in a canyon behind homes on Hilltop Drive near Hal Street in Chollas View.

The fire charred about a third of an acre of brush and caused about $100 damage to a fence, said San Diego police Sgt. Rick Pechin, a spokesperson with the Metro Arson Strike Team.

While firefighters were at the first blaze they had reports of a second fire nearby, about a quarter-mile away east of Euclid Avenue in Emerald Hills.

In that one, about a 30-by-30 foot area on a hillside off Elwood Avenue near Geneva Avenue was burned.

"There are no known witnesses and both appear to be deliberately set. Both of these locations had evidence of homeless activity in the area," Pechin said in an email.

Deputy Fire Chief David Gerboth told OnScene TV said both fires "did threaten occupied homes."

