Adams County, MS

Deputies search for missing Natchez woman

By Rachel Hernandez
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Adams County deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 20-year-old Natchez woman.

They said Akayla Asia Miller was last seen in a long dress with blue ribbon and tassels on the bottom. They believe her hair and arms are wrapped for religious reasons.

Deputies believe she may be traveling to Augusta, Georgia. They said she may suffer from a disability that impairs her judgement.

Akayla Asia Miller (Courtesy: Adams County Sheriff’s Office)

Anyone with information about Miller’s location can call the Adams County Sheriff’s Office at (601)-442-2752.

