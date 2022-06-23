Ole Miss advances to College World Series finals

OMAHA ( WJTV ) – The Ole Miss Rebels will advance to the College World Series (CWS) finals after defeating Arkansas on Thursday, June 23. The Rebels beat the Razorbacks 2-0.

The win comes after Ole Miss fell to the Razorbacks 3-2 on Wednesday, June 22. Arkansas previously lost to the Rebels 13-5 on Monday, June 20.

The Rebels advanced to the College World Series after defeating the Southern Miss baseball team in the Hattiesburg Super Regional. This is their first time returning to the CWS since 2014.

On Wednesday, Oklahoma advanced to the CWS finals with a 5-1 victory over Texas A&M. Ole Miss will face Oklahoma at 6:00 p.m. CT on Saturday, June 25.

WJTV 12 News will host another Sports Zone 12 “Ole Miss: Road to Omaha” special on Friday, June 24. The show will start at 6:30 p.m. CT.

The special will air on WJTV, WHLT and WJTV.com.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

