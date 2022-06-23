ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Ole Miss advances to College World Series finals

By Kaitlin Howell
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VHeB4_0gKEiXIe00

OMAHA ( WJTV ) – The Ole Miss Rebels will advance to the College World Series (CWS) finals after defeating Arkansas on Thursday, June 23. The Rebels beat the Razorbacks 2-0.

The win comes after Ole Miss fell to the Razorbacks 3-2 on Wednesday, June 22. Arkansas previously lost to the Rebels 13-5 on Monday, June 20.

Sooners off to College World Series finals after beating A&M

The Rebels advanced to the College World Series after defeating the Southern Miss baseball team in the Hattiesburg Super Regional. This is their first time returning to the CWS since 2014.

On Wednesday, Oklahoma advanced to the CWS finals with a 5-1 victory over Texas A&M. Ole Miss will face Oklahoma at 6:00 p.m. CT on Saturday, June 25.

WJTV 12 News will host another Sports Zone 12 “Ole Miss: Road to Omaha” special on Friday, June 24. The show will start at 6:30 p.m. CT.

The special will air on WJTV, WHLT and WJTV.com.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJTV 12

Ole Miss wins College World Series championship

OMAHA (WJTV) – For a second year in row, a Mississippi team has won the College World Series (CWS) championship. Ole Miss defeated Oklahoma 4-2 in the second game of the CWS finals on Sunday. This is the Rebels first national baseball title. The Rebels (42-23) became the eighth national champion since 2009 to come […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Ole Miss championship validates Elko’s decision to return

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Tim Elko’s presence as a leader has loomed so large over the Mississippi baseball program that coach Mike Bianco has suggested, maybe only half-jokingly, that a statue should be built of him. Elko had his own idea for a statue after the Rebels swept Oklahoma in the College World Series finals for their […]
OMAHA, NE
WJTV 12

Rebels return to Oxford after winning College World Series

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – The Ole Miss baseball team will return to Oxford around 2:00 p.m. CT on Monday, June 27. The players will be welcomed back by fans after winning the 2022 NCAA Baseball College World Series Championship in Omaha, Nebraska on Sunday, June 26. The Rebels defeated Oklahoma 4-2 in the final game. […]
OXFORD, MS
WJTV 12

Rebels beat Oklahoma 10-3 in first CWS finals game

OMAHA (WJTV) – Ole Miss beat Oklahoma 10-3 in the first match of the NCAA Baseball College World Series finals in Omaha, Nebraska on Saturday, June 25. Tim Elko and Kevin Graham scored in the first fifteen minutes of the game to give Ole Miss a 2-0 lead in the first inning. In the second, […]
OMAHA, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hattiesburg, MS
College Sports
Local
Nebraska Sports
Local
Mississippi Sports
City
Hattiesburg, MS
Local
Nebraska College Sports
Hattiesburg, MS
Sports
City
Omaha, NE
Omaha, NE
College Sports
Local
Mississippi College Sports
Omaha, NE
Sports
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
WJTV 12

Ole Miss fans lined up early for first game of CWS finals

OMAHA, Miss. (WJTV) – Today is the Rebels’ first ever national championship game. There’s lots of excitement. Fans have even started lining up to get into the game about two hours ahead of first pitch. Fans said they couldn’t miss a once in a lifetime opportunity. “National championship. We may never get back here again. […]
OXFORD, MS
WJTV 12

Ole Miss fans travel to Omaha for CWS finals

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – The Ole Miss baseball team is only two or three games away from winning their first ever national championship. Fans were out and about in Oxford on Friday preparing for Saturday’s big game. Ole Miss apparel is selling like hot cakes, and fans are making impulse decisions to drive to Omaha. […]
OXFORD, MS
WJTV 12

Ole Miss to host College World Series watch party

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – Ole Miss will host a watch party for the NCAA College World Series Championship Series on Saturday, Sunday and Monday (if necessary) at Oxford-University Stadium/Swayze Field. The Rebels defeated Arkansas 2-0 to advance for the College World Series Final for the first time in program history. Back home in Oxford, fans […]
OXFORD, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

30K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy