THREE FORKS, Mont. – It’s funny what you find in the closet. Things you haven’t looked at in decades suddenly become the most important possessions you own. One month ago, I had the opportunity to help a Helena woman. Brenda Clark has, in her possession, a Japanese Yosegaki Hinomaru, or “Good Luck Flag” from World War Two. Her father told her that it was given to him by a Japanese soldier, right after the war ended. Her Dad has since passed away, but something has been stirring inside Brenda to find that Japanese soldier, or his family, and return the flag.

THREE FORKS, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO