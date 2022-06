Update: Southbound Highway 125 was reopened as of 9 AM on Monday morning. Southbound Highway 125 in Grand County is closed due to a mud and rock slide, according to a tweet from the Grand County Sheriff's Office at 4:24 PM. The highway is closed between Buffalo Creek and Cabin Creek at Mile Point 10, two miles south of Willowcreek Pass. At this time, there is no estimate on when the roadway will reopen. This is a developing story. STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here

GRAND COUNTY, CO ・ 23 HOURS AGO