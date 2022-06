Two people were arrested in the overnight hours Saturday, June 25 following a traffic stop in Starke County. According to the Starke County Sheriff’s Department, the traffic stop occurred around 1:17 a.m. CT in the area of Range Road and 400 South. K9 Mack was deployed for a free air sniff of the vehicle and reportedly alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle.

STARKE COUNTY, IN ・ 21 HOURS AGO