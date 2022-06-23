Police: Worker shot during armed robbery at White Castle in University City

ST. LOUIS — Police said an employee was shot during an armed robbery at a White Castle in University City Thursday afternoon.

At about 3:40 p.m., the suspect entered the fast-food restaurant in the 7300 block of Olive Boulevard and demanded money from the cash register. He then began shooting inside the business before he was given any money, police said.

A female employee was injured during the shooting and taken to the hospital. The victim is in stable condition and expected to be okay.

“Right now, our hearts and prayers are with the victim, our employee, because when one of them hurt, we all hurt,” said White Castle manager Darrin Cotton. “So, right now, we’re working closely to make sure that the employee is okay.”

Police believe the suspect ran north across Olive Boulevard. He’s said to be armed and dangerous.

The suspect is about 6 feet tall with a slim build, according to authorities. He was wearing a blue du-rag, blue surgical mask, a powder blue polo collared shirt, and loose-fitting jeans.

FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX flew over the scene and captured footage of a heavy police presence at the restaurant.

Anyone with additional information can call the University City Police Department at 314-725-2211 or CrimeStoppers at 314-725-8477.

