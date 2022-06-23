World Cup ticket sales in Missouri will be tax free under new state law

Gov. Mike Parson on Thursday signed a bill exempting World Cup tickets sold in Missouri from sales tax – part of a successful effort to draw matches to Kansas City.

The 2026 World Cup will be held in North America, with some matches at Arrowhead Stadium. Lawmakers had pitched the tax exemption as necessary to allow Missouri to compete with other potential sites across the country. Tickets are expected to run in the $300 range.

Parson signed the bill during a ceremony at Arrowhead Stadium. Given that FIFA, the worldwide governing body for soccer, had already named Kansas City a host city last week , the event took on a celebratory atmosphere.

“When we’re the only city in the middle of America that got selected, it’s a big deal,” Parson said. “And for us to be here today to help on the ticket sales to make them as affordable as we possibly can – you’re talking about showing Kansas City all over the world and I think it’s going to be a great day.”

The tax exemption passed the General Assembly this spring with little controversy. Parson was noncommittal when asked whether additional legislation would be necessary ahead of the World Cup.

Kansas City was among 22 other United States cities competing for a total of 16 slots across the United States, Mexico and Canada. An estimated 48 countries will compete in the tournament.

The sales tax exemption is expected to cost Missouri roughly $3.5 million between June and July 2026, according to a fiscal analysis produced for lawmakers. But lawmakers have said the tournament will have a roughly $600 million to $750 million economic impact on the state. However, economists caution that it’s difficult to quantify the impact of major sporting events.

Rep. Jonathan Patterson, a Lee’s Summit Republican who helped shepherd the bill through the House, said the legislation was the culmination of work by a number of officials and sports teams, such as the Chiefs, located in Missouri.

Senate Minority Leader John Rizzo, an Independence Democrat, emphasized that the World Cup will “showcase Kansas City on the world stage.”

The Star’s Kacen Bayless contributed reporting