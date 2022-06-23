ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minot Air Force Base, ND

Warbirds induct a new commander to the 5th Bomb Wing

By Kyara Brown
 3 days ago

MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, N.D. ( KXNET ) — A new commander is now responsible for providing global strike and combat support for America.

The 5th Bomb Wing change in command ceremony was held Thursday at Minot Air Force Base.

Colonel Daniel Hoadley has assumed command of the 5th Bomb Wing from Colonel Michael Walters.

Walters, who has been a commander of the Minot Bomb Wing for two years, is heading to the Pentagon in Washington, D.C, on assignment.

He gave his remarks at the Change of Command Ceremony and passed the torch to his successor.

He said, “This is quite a bit to take in and it’s difficult to fully express how blessed I feel to have had this opportunity to lead the men and women of the 5th Bomb Wing. A professional and personal journey that I am so grateful for. And I will say that this opportunity only came about by and through the works of others, through love and support, council and mentorship, and inspiration and influence.”

The new face of the 5th Bomb Wing, Colonel Daniel Hoadley is now responsible for operations involving the wing’s fleet of B-52 bombs and will provide support to the 91st Missile Wing.

The four groups assigned to the 5th Bomb Wing were in attendance to induct their new leader.

As a time, honored tradition, Hoadley’s name was written on a B-52 Bomber and members of the squadron saluted him as a sign of respect and initiation.

“To the men and women of the 5th Bomb Wing Warbirds. We share a waiting responsibility. In an area of great power competition, the nation expects us to provide global strategic deterrence, indefinitely. Also, maintaining the ability to deliver lethal long-term strike in the midst of dense adversary environments that are growing at an astounding pace, all while fielding the next generation of B-52 capability,” said Colonel Michael Walters, the new commander for the 5th Bomb Wing.

24 hours a day, 365 days a year, the 5th Bomb Wing operates, maintains and defends our nation at all costs.

As the title of the commander is passed on, the one thing that always remains is the wing’s commitment to their airmen, families and America.

Another new face, Colonel Kenneth Mcgee, recently took command of the 91st Missile Wing and was inducted in early June.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

