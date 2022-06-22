ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Why the Lions Can Overachieve in 2022

watchstadium.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lions have a win total of...

watchstadium.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Pistons draft pick Jaden Ivey has Detroit Lions roots

When the Detroit Pistons selected Purdue guard Jaden Ivey with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft on Thursday night, they gave a nod to another Detroit squad. Ivey is the grandson of former Lions defensive back James Hunter, who played for Detroit for all seven of his NFL seasons. Hunter started 77 games between 1976 and 1982. His 27 career interceptions ranks seventh on the Lions’ all-time records.
DETROIT, MI
fadeawayworld.net

Jaden Ivey Gets Emotional As The Detroit Pistons Present Him Jerseys Of His Grandfather, Father, And Mother, All Of Whom Played In Detroit

The NBA draft is the biggest day in the lives of so many young men who have spent years working their socks off with the dream of one day having their names being called by the commissioner on stage. For Jaden Ivey, that dream became a reality last night as the Detroit Pistons selected him with the 5th pick of the 2022 NBA Draft.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Football
Detroit, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Football
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
foodieflashpacker.com

Best Detroit Burgers | 10 Must-Try Burgers in Detroit Michigan

If you’re looking for the best burgers in Detroit, you’ve come to the right place!. Burgers are easy to love, which is why they are so popular. The combination of a juicy ground beef patty and a fresh, fluffy bun functions as the perfect canvas for a culinary adventure.
DETROIT, MI
MLB Trade Rumors

A.J. Hinch under contract with Tigers through 2025

Just before the 2020 season concluded, the Tigers finalized agreement with A.J. Hinch to take over as manager. At the time, the club announced the hiring only as a “multi-year” deal, and it’d remained unclear for how long he was under contract until this week. Ken Rosenthal of the Athletic reports that Hinch signed a five-year pact, taking him through the end of the 2025 campaign. Rosenthal adds that general manager Al Avila’s deal wraps up before that point, although its specific terms are still unreported.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Pistons shut down any attempts by teams to trade for Jaden Ivey

The Detroit Pistons drafted Purdue guard Jaden Ivey Thursday with the fifth overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, and they have no intention of trading him. After the Pistons selected Ivey, reports surfaced that multiple teams were were attempting to trade for him. One of those teams was the New York Knicks. According to SNY’s Ian Begley, the Knicks were actively trying to land Ivey.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Evans
The Detroit Free Press

Fight Night at The Joe: 'Darren McCarty will never pay for a meal in this town again'

This is a book excerpt from “Stanleytown 25 Years Later: The Inside Story of How the Stanley Cup Returned to the Motor City After 41 Frustrating Seasons” by the Detroit Free Press. Darren McCarty will never pay for a meal in this town again. In two explosive moments that embody all that is right with hockey and all that is wrong with it, McCarty made an unforgettable impression on this Detroit Red Wings season. In the...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit Pistons jacked their athleticism with the additions of Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren

Troy Weaver didn't mince words when describing just how good Thursday was for the Detroit Pistons. They exited the 2022 NBA draft with a guard widely considered the best in the class, Jaden Ivey, and a big man, Jalen Duren, who could end up being the best center. They're both explosive athletes in their own way — Ivey has elite speed and leaping ability, and Duren is built like a brick house and can catch and finish nearly any lob from Detroit's guards.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy