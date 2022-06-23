ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neenah, WI

Volunteer ‘Hope Fridge’ celebrates one year providing free food in Neenah

By Kailin Schumacher
WBAY Green Bay
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFOX VALLEY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Hope Fridge in Neenah celebrated its first anniversary Sunday, marking 365 days of giving and feeding those who need it most. The Hope Fridge is a community-stocked food pantry that looks to help those in need anonymously. It is open 24/7 and is open to...

WBAY Green Bay

Bear spotted in Winnebago County

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Birds aren’t the only animals hanging out in trees in Northeast Wisconsin. Photos posted by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office show a bear sitting on a tree trunk in Omro. “Well—we (and the DNR) know this fellow is making the rounds in the...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Pregnancy care center will continue to provide free service in Appleton

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – In wake of the monumental decision by the U.S. Supreme Court in Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, a local nonprofit medical clinic in Appleton says that it will continue to provide compassionate, inclusive, and free medical care and support services, regardless of the legality of abortion.
APPLETON, WI
hometownbroadcasting.com

6/25/22 Ribbon Cutting For FDL Humane Society

Fond du Lac, Wis. – Envision Greater Fond du Lac hosted a ribbon cutting at member organization, Fond du Lac Humane Society, to commemorate their opening of their new facility and recognize top donors who made this possible. A few short years ago, the Fond du Lac Humane Society...
FOND DU LAC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Boiler room incident causes Oconto hotel evacuation

OCONTO, Wis. (WFRV) – Guests of the Econo Lodge Inn & Suites were evacuated early Sunday morning due to concern over an incident in the hotel’s boiler room. According to a release, just before 5 a.m. on June 26, the Oconto Fire Rescue Department was dispatched to the hotel located on Brazeau Avenue for a report of smoke coming from the boiler room.
OCONTO, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Historic Menasha restaurant closes its doors

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s the end of an era for Mihm’s Charcoal Grill in Menasha, who opened their doors in 1958. On its last day, customers began lining up outside around a half an hour before the restaurant opened at 11 a.m. Many of the customers...
MENASHA, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Brat fry to support Casey Schwartz family

June 24, 2022 – Lomira, WI – St. John’s Lutheran Church and School, Lomira, WI is holding a brat and burger fry June 24 and 25 for the Casey Schwartz family. Schwartz is the husband and father who lost his wife, 1-year-old son and unborn child in a fatal car accident Wednesday morning, June 22, 2022, in Washington County.
LOMIRA, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Menasha rescue caring for reptiles found in storage unit

MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - A Menasha aquatic animal rescue is caring for reptiles being kept in a storage locker in Milwaukee. J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue’s John Moyles says he had to “scramble” because he was worried the animals were in danger of overheating. Moyles rented a van...
MENASHA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Eyes to the sky: Fly A Kite Fest soars through Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Eyes were to the sky on Saturday as the 9th annual Fly A Kite Fest took flight in Green Bay. Wisconsinites from all over the state gathered at Arnie Wolff Sports Complex in Green Bay to join the popular fest. The event included dozens...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Swimmers warned of illness complaints from Waupaca beach area

WAUPACA (WLUK) – The city of Waupaca is warning people about possible illness from swimming at one of its parks. According to a post on the City of Waupaca Parks and Recreation Facebook page, people should swim at their own risk in Shadow Lake and South Park beach. “We...
WAUPACA, WI
radioplusinfo.com

6-25-22 father sippel to celebrate 75th ordination anniversary, and his 100th birthday

On Saturday, June 25 at Holy Family Church, Father Edward Sippel will celebrate. two milestones that few reach—his 75th anniversary of his ordination into the priesthood, and his 100th birthday. The Fond du Lac native was born in July 1922 to Louis and Della Sippel, who raised him in a “Christ-centered” life, leading through example with their volunteer work such as at St. Vincent de Paul. He attended St. Lawrence Seminary in Mount Calvary for high school, and during his time there, decided to enter the priesthood. Following study at Milwaukee’s St. Francis de Sales Seminary, he was ordained on June 7, 1947. Before arriving at St. Patrick Parish in Fond du Lac—later part of Holy Family Catholic Community—in 1971, Fr. Sippel served in West Allis, Racine, Milwaukee, and Waukesha, as well as taught high school religion at various schools in Milwaukee and Waukesha. For 20 years, he served at St. Patrick’s, becoming a much-beloved figure at the church and throughout the Fond du Lac community. Many remember him for playing a prominent role in major milestones of their lives—weddings, baptisms, funerals, First Communions, and Confirmations. Even after his retirement in 1991, Fr. Sippel continued to guide people in their faith by offering Mass when called upon and acting as chaplain at the Congregation of Sisters.
FOND DU LAC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Pro-choice supporters march through Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - More than 60 pro-choice supporters met at Leicht Memorial Park just one day after the Supreme Court’s landmark abortion ruling. “We are so angry. We are upset and we are sorrowful about this decision that has passed through the Supreme Court officially,” Natalie Hoffman, a pro-choice advocate said.
GREEN BAY, WI
visitoshkosh.com

Celebrate the Fourth of July in Oshkosh

Grab your red, white and blue shades and head to Oshkosh for the Fourth of July weekend!. Route: Otter Ave to N Main St to E Irving Ave to Menominee Park. Join the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 437 for the return of the 4th of July Parade in Downtown Oshkosh! The Oshkosh 4th of July Parade will begin at 9AM on Monday, July 4th, 2022 at the corner of N Main Street and Otter Avenue. It will continue down Main Street until it turns right onto E Irving Avenue, and continue on E Irving Avenue until it ends at Menominee Park.
OSHKOSH, WI
nbc15.com

Wisconsin’s healthcare workforce to receive $5 million in grants

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gov. Tony Evers announced Thursday that more than $5 million in grants will be distributed to Wisconsin’s healthcare workforce. Grants will be awarded to the Wisconsin Community Action Program Association and the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay for training efforts to support long-term solutions to Wisconsin’s healthcare challenges.
WISCONSIN STATE
seehafernews.com

Three Day Picnic Begins in Reedsville Tonight

One of the longest-running community picnics ‘anywhere’ will be held this weekend in Manitowoc County. The Reedsville Firefighters Picnic kicks off its’ three-day run tonight at Village Park with rides, music, food, and a big parade on Sunday. Seehafer News spoke with event chairman Mike O’Connell about...
REEDSVILLE, WI
Fox11online.com

Find something timeless at Green Bay Vintage Market pop-up

(WLUK) -- The Green Bay Vintage Market is back in the city on June 26. The pop-up vintage market feature vintage clothing, vintage home goods, and other small businesses. On June 26, the event will go from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. in Barrel Haus at Badger State Brewing. For...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Update: Dog attack incident in Manitowoc solved

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Manitowoc Police Department has closed the investigation involving the dog that attacked another dog in Manitowoc on Sunday morning. According to the department, the incident has been ‘solved.’. No additional information has been released. Original Story: Dog attacks another dog while out for...
MANITOWOC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Replacing produce bags at the supermarket

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Have you ever taken a plastic produce bag off the roll at the supermarket and struggled to separate the flattened sides to open the bag? You dig in there with your fingernails or rub the plastic bag against your pants leg trying to get enough separation to shake the bag open and put your lettuce or fruit inside. And... oh, I went off on a tangent.
GREEN BAY, WI

