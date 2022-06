PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to a news release from Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board, Thomas Malone Junior was arrested and charged with first-degree robbery. Officials were called to a residence on 10th street around 1:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 21 after a male victim was assaulted and items were stolen from his residence. The victim stated that he was lying in bed when he was struck over the head with his walking cane.

