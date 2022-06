The state conference of the Ohio Association of Colored Women's clubs made its return to Weirton this year for a three day conference at the Holiday Inn. After years of being put on hold those involved are happy to be back representing the organization. The activities included speeches, banquet, breakfast, memorial services and more. All coming together celebrating the work they do in various areas of the community they take pride in helping the community in various ways.

