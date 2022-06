I formally came out in my freshman year of high school, but it has been such an evolution over time. When you think about what queerness means as an idea beyond gayness, which is about sexual attraction—there’s a lot of other sociocultural things that are tied to it, but at the core it’s about attraction, right? Whereas I think of queerness as the feeling of otherness that straight people have imposed upon me. And when I look back, I can’t really find an instance where queerness wasn’t animating my experience.

SOCIETY ・ 7 DAYS AGO