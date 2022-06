WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- "I couldn't believe it. I guess I'm still in shock." This was Will Markham's reaction to seeing the church building he preached in every Sunday for the last 21 years, go up in flames. Marham was contacted by neighbors early Saturday morning who told him his church was on fire. Markham lives less than a mile away. The cause of the overnight fire is still under investigation, but Markham says the building is a total loss.

