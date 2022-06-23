ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Oregon Stimulus Payments Issued

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs directed by the Oregon Legislature through House Bill 4157, the Oregon Department of Revenue will begin distributing One-Time Assistance Payments of $600 to more than 236,000 qualifying households later this week. Payments will be received by direct deposit or by check by July 1, 2022. To qualify households...

Comments / 29

James Long
3d ago

Instead of giving the people who contributed to work the entire time in intense and skilled positions. I don’t have kids at home, so my ex wives got stimulus payments for not not working at all. 🤦 and I got nothing? Ok then.

Reply(1)
2
FingerLakes1.com

Stimulus payments of $600 going to thousands by July 1

236,000 Americans living in Oregon will soon see stimulus payments worth $600 from the Oregon Department of Revenue. The plan costs $141.8 million dollars and was passed into law in March. Those seeing payments meet eligibility requirements ahead of receiving payment. What are the eligibility requirements for a stimulus payment...
OREGON STATE
The Newberg Graphic

Minimum wage will increase July 1 in Oregon

Newberg and other 'standard zone' cities will see a hike to $13.50 an hour on FridayStarting Friday, the 5% of the state's workers earning minimum wage will take home a little more pay each week. State legislators passed a bill in 2016 creating a three-tiered minimum wage, placing Oregon among the highest minimum wage states in the nation. In 2022 that means urban workers will see an hourly wage increase to $14.75, a hike of 75 cents. The minimum wage in the rural parts of the state will increase 50 cents an hour to $12.50. Towns located in the so-called...
NEWBERG, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Government
cannonbeachgazette.com

One-Time Payments: Qualifying Oregonians to receive $600

The Oregon Department of Revenue will begin distributing one-time assistance payments of $600 to more than 236,000 qualifying households later this week. The payments are being made following the direction by the Oregon Legislature through House Bill 4157, which provides a one-time $600 payment as part of a program to address negative economic impacts of the COVID-19 public health emergency.
OREGON STATE
oregontoday.net

Roe vs. Wade in Oregon, June 27

Oregon’s Secretary of State release, June 24, 2022 – SALEM, OR — The following is a statement from Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan: “The right to control your own body and future is fundamental to our freedom in America. With today’s decision to end our national constitutional right to an abortion, 6 people on the Supreme Court have put the lives of millions in danger and made our country less free. “Let’s be clear: In Oregon, abortion is legal. It is still your right. You can travel to Oregon to get an abortion if you need to. “In 2017 Oregon passed the Reproductive Health Equity Act (RHEA), one of the strongest abortion access laws in the country, codifying Roe v. Wade into state law and making the full range of reproductive health care services more accessible and affordable for all Oregonians. “While our rights are protected in Oregon, today’s decision will have devastating consequences around the country. This is a difficult day and many of us are concerned for our communities and our children. We are in this together though. I’ve been in this struggle to support access to abortion and I’ll continue to be no matter what.”
OREGON STATE
philomathnews.com

Oregon starts sending $600 checks to low-income workers

More than 236,000 Oregon families will each start receiving a $600 payment this week under a new state law that aimed to aid low-income workers. Direct deposits or paper checks are going to people who lived in Oregon for the last six months of 2020 and claimed the Earned Income Tax Credit, a tax break for low-income workers, on their 2020 taxes. Single people who claimed the credit earned less than $16,000, while married couples with three or more children earned less than $57,000.
OREGON STATE
#Stimulus#Politics State#Politics Legislative#The Oregon Legislature#House
oregontoday.net

Illegal Marijuana Grow Southern Oregon, June 27

On Thursday, June 23, 2022, the Oregon State Police (OSP) Southwest Region (SWR) Drug Enforcement Section (DES) team, assisted by the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET), served an illegal marijuana search warrant in the 600 block of Pinewood Way, Cave Junction, Josephine County. As a result, 3,944 illegal marijuana plants contained in seven (7) large, industrial sized greenhouses, were located, seized, and ultimately destroyed. Additionally, the property is subject to multiple code violations through Josephine County Code Enforcement, for unpermitted structures, multiple unpermitted electrical installations, and unpermitted excavation. Josephine County will move forward with legal action against the property owner which could result in closure of the property for one calendar year (illegal drug cultivation) and possible civil forfeiture. The investigation is on-going and no further information is available at this time.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Oregon opens door for pandemic housing support

SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon's Homeowner Assistance Fund is expanding temporary COVID-19 pandemic mortgage support today. It says it's expanding to include more traditionally underserved homeowners. Oregon Housing and Community Services (OHCS) announced yesterday that the Oregon Homeowner Assistance Fund (HAF) program is now open to applicants eligible for Phase 3.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Oregon to begin sending $600 stimulus payments to low-income workers this week

More than 200,000 Oregon workers will receive $600 checks from the state as soon as this week. Oregon lawmakers in March approved the one-time stimulus payments for certain low-income workers. The payments will go to Oregonians who claimed the Earned Income Tax Credit in 2020, a tax break for low-income working households, and lived within the state in the last six months of that year.
KDRV

Oregon communities PILTed with $26-million from Interior Department

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- The federal government is paying its due for Oregon federal lands that are not taxable. The U.S. Department of the Interior (DOI) says $26-million in payments will "support vital services in communities." DOI says 36 local governments in Oregon will get a total of $26-million in Payments...
OREGON STATE
The Skanner News

Increased Emergency Snap Benefits Continue in July

(Salem) – Most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive emergency allotments in July. The federal government has approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020. This gives SNAP recipients additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic. These emergency benefits are a temporary support that Oregon can provide because of the federal COVID-19 public health emergency.
OREGON STATE
thelundreport.org

Thousands Of Oregonians Will Gain Free Health Care Coverage Starting In July

Thousands of low-income Oregonians who would qualify for Medicaid if they were legal residents will receive free health care insurance starting July 1. The Oregon Health Authority expects to enroll about 12,000 people who have had only state-paid emergency care in new government insurance for medical, mental health, dental and eye care. It will also offer prescriptions, tests, hospital care and medical transport. Like Medicaid, it will be free for patients.
OREGON STATE
J.R. Heimbigner

Gas Prices Likely to Stay High in Oregon Throughout the Summer

According to AAA Gas Prices, the average gas price in the state of Oregon is coming in at a whopping $5.50, and it doesn’t look like it will shy away any time soon. “People are still fueling up, despite these record-high prices,” said Marie Dodds, the public affairs director for AAA Oregon and Idaho. “At some point, drivers may alter their daily driving habits, but it hasn’t happened yet.”
OREGON STATE
Chronicle

Inslee Visits Cowlitz County, Says State Gas Tax Holiday Wouldn't Lower Prices in Washington

Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee confirmed Thursday he is not considering a state gas tax holiday, despite the continuing high prices at the pump. President Joe Biden urged Congress Wednesday to suspend federal gasoline and diesel taxes for three months. Inslee told The Daily News temporarily ending the state gas tax would not lower high gas prices in Washington.
WASHINGTON STATE

