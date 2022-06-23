ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Shake a tail feather for this years duck race

By Shalynn Long
KSNT News
KSNT News
 3 days ago

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – Waddle on over to the annual Duck Race.

The 27 th annual Sertoma Great Duck Race provides funding for nonprofit charities. It is as simple as setting up an online sales team at TopekaDucksRace.org. Then, send friends, family and patrons to your team page to adopt your ducks online. Race day is September 17, 2022. Once you select a designated organization, they will receive 50% of your sales.

Everything is completed online, and no personal contact is needed. All proceeds got to Topeka/Northeast Kansas nonprofits. Click here to sign up for the race.

KSNT News

