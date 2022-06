BAY CITY, MI - The tents are up, the polka is playing, and the kielbasas are sizzling down in Bay City’s south end as the St. Stan’s Polish Festival gets underway. The St. Stan’s Polish Festival started on Thursday, June 23 and will run over the weekend until June 26 at the St. Stan’s fairgrounds at 2298 John Solinski Drive in Bay City.

BAY CITY, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO