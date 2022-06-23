ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartselle, AL

Hartselle shooting injures juvenile

By Rebekah Yancey
Hartselle Enquirer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHartselle police are investigating a shooting Thursday afternoon that left one person injured. The shooting occurred near Frost and...

hartselleenquirer.com

Comments / 1

 

