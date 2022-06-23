Hartselle shooting injures juvenile

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported June 24, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty.
GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear
Cullman County Sheriff’s Office
No incidents or arrests reported.
Cullman Police Department
Incidents
June 23
domestic violence – 3rd degree; person; 10th St. SE; damaged door; $3,000theft of property – 1st degree; person; Olive St. SW; ’04 GMC Envoy; $5,500criminal trespass – 3rd degree; Wal-Mart; Olive St. SW
Arrests
June 23
Combs, Bradley R; 38
criminal trespass – 3rd degree
Golden, Kate M; 28
criminal trespass – 3rd degree
Haynes, Benjamin M; 36
FTA – open container in vehicleFTA – driving without licenseFTA – improper lane usageFTA – fail to signal
McWaters, Taylor Z; 29
FTA – public intoxication (2 counts)
Hanceville Police Department
Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO.
