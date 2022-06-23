Hartselle shooting injures juvenile

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A nail nightmare as police are searching for someone they say turned to violence when their salon service didn’t turn out how they wanted it to. This happened last month at 3505 Pulaski Pike and it was all caught on camera. The victim in this case tells police that while the suspect was getting her nails done, she got angry and slapped them across the face.

HUNTSVILLE, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO