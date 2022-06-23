3 people shot at home in Commerce City

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. ( KDVR ) — Police are responding to a shooting in Commerce City.

Police are responding to a home in the 15600 block of East 98th Avenue, which is northeast of the Rocky Mountain Arsenal.

Calls reported three people were shot. When police arrived, three adults were transported to a local hospital with gunshot wounds.

The conditions of the victims are unknown at this time. Detectives are currently investigating, anyone with information is asked to call the Commerce City Police Department at 303-287-2844.

Police have taped off an area at the intersection of 98th and Jasper Drive.

SkyFOX and a crew are on the way to the scene. This story will be updated as more information is available.

