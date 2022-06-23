ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commerce City, CO

3 people shot at home in Commerce City

By Morgan Whitley
 3 days ago

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. ( KDVR ) — Police are responding to a shooting in Commerce City.

Police are responding to a home in the 15600 block of East 98th Avenue, which is northeast of the Rocky Mountain Arsenal.

Calls reported three people were shot. When police arrived, three adults were transported to a local hospital with gunshot wounds.

Man arrested in deadly Aurora I-70 shooting

The conditions of the victims are unknown at this time. Detectives are currently investigating, anyone with information is asked to call the Commerce City Police Department at 303-287-2844.

Police have taped off an area at the intersection of 98th and Jasper Drive.

SkyFOX and a crew are on the way to the scene. This story will be updated as more information is available.

9NEWS

Shooting in Aurora leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

AURORA, Colo. — A 27-year-old man is in custody after a shooting that left one person dead and another injured in Aurora Friday night, the Aurora Police Department (APD) said. Around 9:25 p.m. police responded to a shooting near the area of 880 South Buckley Road. When police arrived...
