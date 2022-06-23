Property assessor warns of rental housing crisis

Shelby County Assessor of Property Melvin Burgess sounded the alarm Thursday, June 23, on what he’s calling a housing crisis in the county.

Burgess wants city and county officials, as well as homeowner associations, to stop the tide of large investment companies turning single-family homes into rental units.

He suggested actions such as changing zoning designations for neighborhoods to make them owner occupancy and HOAs revisiting their bylaws.

Burgess said the supply of quality housing that low- and middle-income people can afford is being depleted rapidly by large, well-funded investment groups. His concern, he said, is that neighborhoods in Shelby County will be destroyed.

Over the past two years, large investors have purchased more than 7,000 single-family homes in the county.

“We certainly are not against nice single-family rentals, but the saturation level of rentals in our communities must be healthy to our economy and to our social fabric. History has proven that this has a direct negative effect on local economies,” he said.

He cited rising crime rates and renters’ lack of pride in the community.

“A community of renters doesn’t have the pride of the community a lot of the time. The upkeep is not the same,” Shelby County Trustee Regina Morrison Newman said.

Burgess said this is a nationwide trend but especially affects Shelby County, where new-housing construction is not on pace with bigger cities.

According to a 2021 analysis by Realtor.com, of the 50 largest metro areas in the country, Memphis had the highest share of investor buyers due to its cheap housing stock and large population of renters.

Ebonee Hodges is a first-time homeowner and president of the Homeowners’ Association at LaGrange Commons in Cordova. She said she’s been in her home since 2017 and the influx of renters has been drastic.

The amount of renters in the neighborhood has about doubled in the past five years, she said. About 30% of the properties in the community are owned by investors.

“We just need help,” Hodges said.

As president of the HOA, she has been trying to change the bylaws to make the properties for homeowners only, aside from the renters who are already in place.

Hodges presented a list of more than 130 names that a single investment company has used to purchase homes in her gated community. The company is Progress Residential Trust, also doing business as FREO Progress, LLC.

The company has bought property in the Cordova gated community through its offices in multiple locations, including Charlotte, Memphis, Tampa and Phoenix.

Burgess said the crisis has been unfolding for a couple years, and that it has driven growth in suburban areas like DeSoto County in Mississippi and Fayette County in Tennessee, as middle-class income earners are leaving the county to find quality affordable housing.

“We will lose young professionals, new college grads and young families to surrounding areas of other cities where there is substantial affordable housing available,” he said.

Between April 2020 and July 2021, both suburban counties experienced about 2% growth while Shelby County experienced a slight decline of 0.6%, according to U.S. Census data.

Between 2010 and 2020, DeSoto County experienced about 15% population growth. Fayette County experienced about 9% population growth during that same time frame, according to U.S. Census data.

The Works Inc., a community development corporation, works to increase the availability of affordable housing. President and CEO Roshun Austin said this work involves subsidizing housing, which leaves a lot of money on the table, compared to the skyrocketing rent costs.

“We can’t compete with (investors). We got a penny for every million they got,” Austin said.

She points to cities like Washington, D.C., and Seattle, which have tent cities of homeless people. Those cities have higher costs of living than Memphis.

Austin said if local officials and residents do not come to a solution, Memphis will be headed that way as well.

“This country has a crisis,” she said.

Roshun Austin is on the board of Memphis Fourth Estate Inc., the nonprofit that owns and oversees The Daily Memphian.