Glendale's Abrazo campus will host Open House to learn techniques

It’s not often that the public can see and touch robotic technology used in hospital operating rooms, but Abrazo Arrowhead Campus in Glendale is offering that opportunity in July.

Community members and students interested in STEM careers can “test drive” a DaVinci surgical robot and hear about the types of procedures available on the Glendale campus located at 18701 N. 67th Ave. The Surgical Robotics Open House opportunities go from noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13.

The free event will allow guests to learn about the hospital’s robot-assisted surgical technology capabilities with hands-on demonstrations for hospital visitors. Robots don’t actually perform surgery; trained surgeons do with the help of the robots’ computer-guided instruments and navigation.

DaVinci technology uses tiny instruments can move like a human hand, but with a greater range of motion. It uses highly magnified, 3D high-definition views of the surgical area making it possible for surgeons to operate through a few small incisions, according to an Abrazo Arrowhead news release.

Robot-assisted surgery allows minimally invasive techniques that use smaller incisions than traditional open surgery, and adds precision and accuracy to the surgeon’s movements. Surgeons can perform many different types of robotically assisted procedures including general surgery, gynecological, urology, colorectal, bariatric and thoracic procedures.

“Robotic surgery is the biggest advancement in surgical care in the last two decades,” Abrazo Arrowhead Campus Chief Operating Officer Matt Sartorius shared in a statement. “The technology provides the ability for surgeons to perform procedures that have traditionally been done through large incision and now completed with incisions less than an inch in size.”

Click here to RSVP.