Champion grad makes Arkansas school history in College World Series loss

OMAHA, Nebraska (WKBN) – Champion grad Michael Turner went into the Arkansas history books on Thursday but his Razorbacks fell to Ole Miss 2-0, eliminating them from the College World Series.

Turner recorded his 10th hit of the College World Series, which tied a Razorbacks school record.

He finished the day 1-4.

Earlier in the postseason, Turner was named MVP of the Regional round and has the second-highest batting average on the team.

In his final college season, Turner helped Arkansas to a 49-22 record.

