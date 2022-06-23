ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champion grad makes Arkansas school history in College World Series loss

By Josh Frketic
 3 days ago

OMAHA, Nebraska (WKBN) – Champion grad Michael Turner went into the Arkansas history books on Thursday but his Razorbacks fell to Ole Miss 2-0, eliminating them from the College World Series.

Turner recorded his 10th hit of the College World Series, which tied a Razorbacks school record.

Boardman record breaking sprinter to continue career at Youngstown State

He finished the day 1-4.

Earlier in the postseason, Turner was named MVP of the Regional round and has the second-highest batting average on the team.

In his final college season, Turner helped Arkansas to a 49-22 record.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Nebraska Starting OL Announces He's Suspended For 2022 Season

Nebraska offensive lineman Nouredin Nouilli has been suspended for the entire 2022 season, he announced today. In a statement released on Twitter, Nouilli explained that he failed a drug test, rendering him ineligible. It's not clear what Nouilli tested positive for. The Frankfurt, Germany native will remain a member of...
