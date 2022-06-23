Champion grad makes Arkansas school history in College World Series loss
OMAHA, Nebraska (WKBN) – Champion grad Michael Turner went into the Arkansas history books on Thursday but his Razorbacks fell to Ole Miss 2-0, eliminating them from the College World Series.
Turner recorded his 10th hit of the College World Series, which tied a Razorbacks school record.
He finished the day 1-4.
Earlier in the postseason, Turner was named MVP of the Regional round and has the second-highest batting average on the team.
In his final college season, Turner helped Arkansas to a 49-22 record.
