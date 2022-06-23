ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

City holds public meeting for Downtown arena project study

By Stephanie Shields
KTSM
KTSM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kWrVa_0gKEcTPe00

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – The City of El Paso is holding a public meeting Thursday evening at the Center for Center Engagement in Downtown El Paso to discuss the feasibility study for the Multi-Purpose Performing Arts and Entertainment Center (MPC).

As KTSM previously reported, in April of this year, El Paso City Council members voted 5-2 to approve the feasibility study for the long-delayed MPC, also known as the Downtown Arena Project.

Council voted 5 to 2 to hire Gensler and Associates to conduct the feasibility study for the MPC, first approved by voters ten years ago, as the 2012 Quality of Life Bond.

According to city officials, the $798,611 professional services agreement awarded to Gensler will explore:

  • Financial models that include estimates of capital and operating costs
  • Public-private opportunities
  • Preservation of historic buildings and the historic character of the neighborhood
  • Recommendations on how to safeguard dilapidated buildings, and options for funding sources that align with the Temporary Restraining Order

During the meeting, the city will present the public with findings and give the public an opportunity to provide feedback and ask questions.

The proposed site for the arena, the Duranguito neighborhood, has been fenced off to the public since 2017 and lawsuits have stalled the project.

“We’re trying to trek a path forward to give the community the project that was voted on but also making sure we are keeping up with current market trends and the sentiment of the community and making sure they have a voice as one of the data points,” Daniela Quesada, the Chief Architect with the City of El Paso’s Capital Improvement Department said.

The meeting begins at 5:30 at the Center for Center Engagement in Downtown El Paso.

This story will be updated.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTSM

Commissioners court to make decision on women’s commission Monday

EL PASO, Tx (KTSM) – The El Paso County Commissioner’s Court is planning to discuss creation of a county women’s advisory commission on Monday. According to counnty officials, a women’s commission is a governmental body exclusively dedicated to the promotion of gender equality and the empowerment of women. While there is already a commission for the City […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Local nonprofits get $100K for community health improvement

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Center for Diabetes and Creative Kids were selected to receive an unrestricted grant of $100,000 along with support of from experienced executives from business, health care and government. The Paso del Norte Health Foundation in partnership with the Draper Richards Kaplan Foundation (DRK) made the announcement of this […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Texas Tribune to hold a discussion with El Paso lawmakers June 28

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – El Paso lawmakers will gather on UTEP’s campus as part of the Texas Tribune’s “Inside the Interim with El Paso Lawmakers,” which is a free in-person and virtual event to discuss the Texas Legislature’s 2023 session and what it could mean to El Paso. State Senator Cesar Blanco and State […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Government
KTSM

Hospitals of Providence continues to invest and expand access

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – In 2022, The Hospitals of Providence has plans to invest over $45 million dollars in additional capital to continue to elevate the standard of care and meet the healthcare needs of the growing community. The Hospital of Providence want to acknowledge that they’ve spent over $2 billion dollars to expand […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Pasoans protest overturning of Roe V. Wade

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) Chants of “my body, my choice” could be heard in San Jacinto plaza all evening on Friday. El Pasoans holding signs that read “reproductive rights are human rights” and “keep your policies off my body” among countless more.  “Every single woman I know including myself has either had an abortion or […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Dog days of summer adoption event

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Many shelter dogs were taken on a road trip Sunday to Sunland Park Mall to hopefully find their forever home. Dogs of all breeds and sizes were brought in showed to people who were coming through the mall in hopes of getting adopted. Adoptions were free today and the shelter […]
SUNLAND PARK, NM
KTSM

Grant will increase enforcement for the Week of July 4th

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department will be ramping up traffic enforcement in July, thanks to a grant funded through the Texas Department of Transportation Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP). STEP aims to reduce collisions by focusing enforcement efforts on DWI’s. Additional officers will be working traffic enforcement on an overtime […]
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Entertainment Center#Historic Buildings#Urban Construction#Politics Local#El Paso City Council#Mpc#Gensler And Associates
KTSM

City of El Paso is offering free HIV testing

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – National HIV Testing Day is recognized on Monday, June 27.For this reason the City of El Paso Department of Public Health (DPH) is encouraging residents to know their HIV status by getting a free HIV test. This year’s theme, ‘HIV Testing is Self-Care,’ emphasizes that HIV testing is one of […]
KTSM

Healthy Harvest Farm in Horizon sells organic vegetables on Saturday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – If you love vegetables, especially organic ones, you’re probably wondering where you can purchase some here in the Borderland. Located at 16008 Horizon Boulevard, Healthy Harvest Farm is having its first harvest this Saturday where people will be able to get their hands on organic vegetables.  The vegetable farm is […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

National Hospital Association honors UMC’s COVID-19 vaccine efforts

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – America’s Essential Hospitals, a national trade association, has recognized University Medical Center of El Paso (UMC) for its regional and binational COVID-19 vaccination efforts during the pandemic. America’s Essential Hospitals, which represents more than 300 hospitals that care for low income and other marginalized people, recognized UMC with a 2022 […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Overturning of Roe v. Wade leads to questions for LGBTQ+

El Paso, TX (KTSM) – For members of the LGBTQ+ community, the overturn of Roe v Wade could signal the beginning of the end of same sex marriage. During Saturday’s Pride celebration in the Sun City, some shared with KTSM their emotions from the overturn of Roe v Wade. In Friday’s decision, Supreme Court Justice Clarence […]
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Historic Preservation
News Break
Politics
KTSM

EPPD asking for public’s help in Central El Paso murder investigation

EL PASO, Tx. (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department (EPPD) is asking for the public’s help in solving a homicide case in Central El Paso. On Monday, June 20, 2022, Officers were sent to an apartment along the 1200 block of North Laurel, after the request of a welfare check for the resident there. […]
KTSM

Yunchan Lim opens El Paso Symphony’s 2022-2023 season

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The El Paso Symphony Orchestra is welcoming the 2022 Cliburn Gold Medalist, Yunchan Lim, to El Paso to open its 2022-2023 season. They symphony’s season gets started on September 23 and 24, at 7:30pm at the Plaza Theatre. According to the El Paso Symphony Orchestra, Yunchan Lim launched onto the international […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

UPDATE: Officials provide update on body recovered from canal in Ysleta

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Hours after a members of the El Paso Fire Department’s Water Rescue Team recover a body spotted in a canal near the Ysleta Port of Entry, officials release preliminary identification. Officials tell KTSM 9 News that the body recovered is that of a woman in her 20’s; the investigation is […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Driver extracted from Jeep after wreck next to Sunland Park exit

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The driver of a late-model Jeep had to be extracted after a mid-morning wreck adjacent to the Sunland Park exit ramp. The wreck happened shortly after 9 a.m. Saturday morning, just off the Sunland Park exit ramp, directly below the Sunland Park Mall sign. Emergency crews were forced to extract […]
SUNLAND PARK, NM
KTSM

2 men stabbed at West El Paso house party

EL PASO, Tx. (KTSM) – Two men are stabbed at a West El Paso house party and the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) continues to search for the suspect. EPPD officials were first notified shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday morning when two men – only identified as a 21-year-old and a 22-year-old – walked into […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

How to keep your pets safe and happy this 4th of July

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Every year, hundreds of lost pets enter the El Paso Animal Services shelter after the 4th of July. With the shelter still being at critical capacity, it is important to keep a close eye on your pets this year. Animal services is urging the community to do their part by […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Federal trial date set for Walmart Massacre shooter

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Friday evening, more than two and a half years after a gunman entered the Cielo Vista Walmart and killed 23 shoppers and injured scores more, a trial date has been set for the Federal case. According to court documents obtained by KTSM 9 News, Patrick Crusius’ federal trial will get […]
KTSM

KTSM

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy