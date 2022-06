“The American Revolution” blends imaginative physical theater with history to create an unforgettable and engaging experience. The one-hour expressive and articulate play combines tongue-in-cheek humor with a dash of derring-do to evoke an epic time period in our nation’s history. Seven actors perform on a small platform to recreate the fight from Lexington to Yorktown, imitating the entire American fight for independence using their bodies, voices, and the audience’s imagination.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 8 HOURS AGO