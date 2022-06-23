ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurel, MT

Pastor warns neighbors of ‘unhealthy behavior’

By From the Editor’s Desk
Laurel Outlook
 4 days ago

It is not out of hate that doctors warn patients against unhealthy behaviors. Likewise, lawyers are not motivated by hate when warning their clients. Proper parents are motivated by love when they guard their children against unhealthy behaviors. So also Christians warn their neighbors against unhealthy behaviors out of...

www.laureloutlook.com

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Odyssey

a God story.

Many of you have someone in your life you admire the most. a parent, a superhero, a celebrity. mine just so happens to be my brother. for a little bit of background information; my brother is 8 years older than me. he and i are identical; seriously. shave my curls off and i look like a younger richie buckner. we have identical personalities, and yes even identical smart-ass comments. we grew up fighting our battles together. anyone who knows us, knows we were always together. and honestly, i can only imagine how scary that sight must have been.
RELIGION
City Journal

Throwing Churches Under the Bus

For some, churches are always the problem. Despite decades of efforts to recruit, train, and support families to foster and adopt children who have been neglected, abused, or abandoned, churches still get the blame when things go wrong. Some of these attacks are drearily predictable. Writers like Kathryn Joyce have made careers out of suggesting that Christians are engaged in child-trafficking, and that the only reason they want to take in orphans is to gain more adherents for the faith. But the most recent attack on churches—in the form of a feature-length article in Newsweek—is perhaps the most absurd yet.
RELIGION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Laurel, MT
Laurel, MT
Society
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Society
City
Billings, MT
Aabha Gopan

Woman eaten by 20 Maine Coon cats after she collapsed dead

A woman, whose name isn’t revealed, was eaten by her pets after she died in her home and wasn’t discovered for two weeks by the police. The woman was a cat breeder and owned 20 Maine coon pedigree cats. These cats are muscular in build and passive in nature and are known as ‘the gentle giant’.
MAINE STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Upworthy

The ‘Grandmother of Juneteenth’ says best way to celebrate holiday is to 'help somebody else’

Juneteenth marked the end of slavery in America and has since been celebrated as the day of emancipation by the African-American community. Civil rights activist Opal Lee, known as the "Grandmother of Juneteenth," has a message for those celebrating the special day: help someone else. Lee, a former schoolteacher who has spent much of her life serving the community, was the face of the campaign that got Juneteenth recognized as a national holiday. She is also a Nobel Peace Prize-nominated activist. Lee and her granddaughter, Dione Sims, the founding executive director of the National Juneteenth Museum, spoke to TODAY about the day of emancipation. When Lee was asked what people should do on Juneteenth, she replied, "I think they should spend this special day helping somebody else. I find that when I help somebody else, all my problems seem to disappear. I don’t want you to think that they go into thin air, but when I’m helping somebody else, I get help for myself, too."
FESTIVAL
Axios

Dr. Phil warns about "a generation in trouble"

Dressed in a suit and a pair of white Yeezy Boost 700 sneakers on Thursday, TV personality Phil McGraw — better known as Dr. Phil — said he was "ready to do a lot of walking" through the Capitol to talk to lawmakers about America's mental health. The...
ENTERTAINMENT
psychologytoday.com

Why Partners Stray

Almost half of people in monogamous relationships acknowledge cheating on a partner. Factors contributing to infidelity include ego, personality, opportunistic tendencies, and communication problems. If a partner struggles with monogamy, a couple might examine if a conventional relationship is the best avenue to pursue. Anyone who has ever experienced a...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pastor#Christians#The Lutheran Church#Missouri Synod
The Independent

Mother’s anger as daughter’s school starts charging £2 for free breakfast club

An outraged mother has threatened to change her child’s school after it announced plans to charge £2 for a ‘free’ breakfast service.Longhill Primary school in Hull has run a free breakfast club for children starting 45 minutes before the school day for years. However, the club has not offered food since the start of the pandemic. As it now moves to serve meals again, the school said it will have to charge for the service. In a letter seen by Hull Live, the primary school states that it cannot fully subsidise the staffing required, and the decision to charge is...
EDUCATION
Daily Mail

For better... or for worse! Husbands share snaps of their wives' hilariously frustrating antics - from haphazard sunscreen application to dropping the dinner on the floor

Husbands have shared photographs of the moments their wives left them crying out in frustration. Social media users around the world shared snaps of the 'what were they thinking?' moments, including one woman who stuck her foot through drywall. One husband showed off his horrific sunburn after his wife applied...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Guardian

The pain of ‘moving on’ after a loved one dies

Emine Saner’s article on grief mentions the “especially profound” loss occasioned by the death of a child (‘It’s like the loss happened yesterday’: prolonged grief is now a disorder in the US – so how long is too long to mourn?, 16 June). As a former coordinator of bereavement services at Great Ormond Street hospital, I was privileged to work for more than 20 years with parents bereaved of a child in many circumstances – not only parents of children who had suffered an illness, and not only those of young children. The death of an adult child occasioned much the same reaction of despairing grief in the surviving parents.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion

Comments / 0

Community Policy