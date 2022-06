BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is teaming up with the FBI to help solve six recent homicide investigations in the city. In a press conference held Monday morning, BPD Chief Scott Thurmond and FBI Special Agent in Charge Johnnie Sharp both spoke on the new initiative to have information on those cases brought forward, including advertisements being placed over the city as well as a total of $60,000 being offered in reward money.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 6 HOURS AGO