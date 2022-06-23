ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Hogs season comes to an end with loss to Ole Miss in College World Series

By Dudley Dawson
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DyLLf_0gKEbPux00

OMAHA, NE. (KNWA) – Ole Miss may have finish fourth in the SEC West and not won a game at the league tournament, but the Rebels will be playing for a national title at the College World Series.

Ole Miss ace Dylan DeLucia blanked Arkansas’ offense on four hits in a complete game and the  Rebels scored single runs in the fourth and seventh innings to down the Razorbacks 2-0 Thursday afternoon.

The win at Charles Schwab Field  pushed Ole Miss into a best 2-of-3 championship series  beginning Saturday with Oklahoma.

The loss ended the season for Arkansas (46-21) despite a valiant performance from starting pitcher Connor Noland, who went 8 innings while allowing seven hits.

Noland fanned seven and did not issue a walk.

The Razorbacks had two hits in the first inning, but just two the rest of the game as DeLucia pitched a masterpiece.

He set Arkansas down in order seven times in the game.

It was the sixth game between the schools this season with each team winning three each.

Ole Miss broke through in the third, when Justin Bench led off with a single.

Noland got Jacob Gonzalez and whiffed Tim Elko on three pitches, but Kevin Graham’s RBI single surged the Rebels ahead 1-0.

That lead grew to 2-0 in the seventh when Elko and Graham both led with singles and Calvin Harris’ one-out single plated Elko.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Major Umpire Controversy At College World Series

Ole Miss is a couple of innings away from closing out the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska. A controversial umpire ruling in the top of the sixth inning might help the Rebels get there. Oklahoma appeared to get a run on the board with a squeeze play. However, the...
OMAHA, NE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Dylan DeLucia named Most Outstanding Player as 7 SEC players make College World Series All-Tournament team

Dylan DeLucia and the Ole Miss Rebels celebrated the College World Series title on Sunday, and they were well-represented on the All-Tournament Team. DeLucia named Most Outstanding Player after he made 4 starts, DeLucia went 3-0 with a 1.59 ERA, including a clutch complete game shutout performance to lead Ole Miss into the title series. DeLucia allowed one earned run, and struck out 17 without a walk in 16 2/3 innings.
OXFORD, MS
5newsonline.com

Arkansas catcher Dylan Leach to enter transfer portal

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas catcher Dylan Leach will be looking for a new school in 2023. Leach announced Saturday his intention to enter the transfer portal, thanking coaches, teammates, family and fans "for such support of my growth as a Razorback." The Carthage, Tex. native appeared in 41 games...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
Local
Nebraska College Sports
City
Omaha, NE
Omaha, NE
College Sports
Omaha, NE
Sports
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
fanrecap.com

Hogs’ QB, receiver finding their way

FAYETTEVILLE — KJ Jefferson and Jadon Haselwood have been spending the summer working to continue to build chemistry as a potent passing combination for the University of Arkansas football team. Both are redshirt juniors, but they didn’t become teammates until January when Haselwood transferred from Oklahoma to Arkansas —...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fanrecap.com

Jones turns heads in back-to-back Arkansas camps

FAYETTEVILLE — Bentonville West linebacker Braden Jones showed well at last year’s Arkansas prospect camp as a junior, and he did the same during Friday’s prospect camp. Jones, 5-11, 187 pounds, recorded a time of 4.36 seconds in the 40-yard dash last year. He appeared to have run 4.43 seconds at today’s camp, but Razorbacks defensive coordinator Barry Odom said otherwise.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Calvin Harris
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Nebraska Suspension News

Nebraska offensive lineman Nouredin Nouili was declared ineligible for the 2022 college football season following a failed drug test. The Huskers junior guard was slated to start the 2022 season and expected to play a pretty big role in helping Mark Whipple's offense hum. But now he's committed to preparing for the 2023 season.
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College World Series#Ole Miss#Hogs#College Baseball#Rebels#Razorbacks#Rbi#Elko#Nexstar Media Inc
therebelwalk.com

Swayze West: Ole Miss Fans Travel to Omaha to support the Rebs

OMAHA, Neb. — Ole Miss fans love their baseball and they demonstrate that regularly at Swayze Field. Though they’ve been spoiled by success the past couple of decades, trips to Omaha have proven mostly elusive. In the not-so-distant past, a trip this season was unthinkable. But it happened. And as soon as the Rebels punched their ticket to the College World Series in the Hattiesburg super regional, many of those fans began making plans to visit the Gateway to the West. Or Swayze West as it will almost certainly appear this weekend.
OMAHA, NE
The Spun

Nebraska Starting OL Announces He's Suspended For 2022 Season

Nebraska offensive lineman Nouredin Nouilli has been suspended for the entire 2022 season, he announced today. In a statement released on Twitter, Nouilli explained that he failed a drug test, rendering him ineligible. It's not clear what Nouilli tested positive for. The Frankfurt, Germany native will remain a member of...
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska lands 2023 commitment from key in-state Edge prospect

Nebraska is looking to put in some great work on the in-state recruiting trail for 2023, and the Huskers landed another key commitment on Friday. This time, the pledge came from Maverick Noon, a 6-foot-4 and 225 lb. Edge prospect out of Elkhorn South High School in Omaha. Noonan had drawn a host of Power 5 offers from across the country, including from Michigan State, Iowa and Minnesota from the B1G.
NEBRASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
klkntv.com

Elkhorn South defensive end Maverick Noonan commits to Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Huskers earned an in-state commitment from Elkhorn South’s Maverick Noonan. Maverick, son of former Husker Danny Noonan, announced his commitment via Twitter on Friday. The three-star defensive end was recruited by coaches Barrett Ruud and Mike Dawson, according to 247Sports. Noonan received offers...
LINCOLN, NE
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Former Hog Sandi Morris wins US pole vault title with world-leading height

EUGENE – Arkansas alum Sandi Morris claimed another USATF Championship pole vault title on Friday at Hayward Field, qualifying for the World Championships. Razorbacks Britton Wilson and Logan Jolly each advanced to finals with an impressive finish. Morris cleared 15-9.75 (4.82) for the victory and attempted 16-0.75 (4.90). Current Razorback Amanda Fassold placed in a tie […]
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy