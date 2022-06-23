Gov. Mike DeWine announces changes coming to Ohio BMV: Here's what's different

The Ohio Supreme Court has ruled in favor of six Democratic politicians who asked the court to step in, and allow them to be on the ballot for Ohio’s primary on August 2. The potential state legislative candidates, William DeMora, Anita Somani, Elizabeth Thien, Leronda Jackson, Bridgette Tupes, and Gary Martin argued in court that they should be allowed on the ballot even though they did not file their candidacy paperwork until after the February 2 deadline.

OHIO STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO