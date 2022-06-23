ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Gov. Mike DeWine announces changes coming to Ohio BMV: Here's what's different

WKYC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYour next visit with the Ohio Bureau...

www.wkyc.com

Comments / 55

Marilyn Gunn
3d ago

it's a discrimination to seniors. why do seniors have to apply in person ? this should apply to everyone who wears Eyewear not just because their seniors.

Reply(1)
9
Jay_Reed
3d ago

How about the day you buy a car is the day you register it. Do it once only time you renew is if you get a new vehicle. Other countries do it why can’t we

Reply(1)
2
Related
WFMJ.com

Online driver's license renewal option begins Monday for Ohioans

Ohioans between the ages of 21 and 65 now have the option to renew their driver's licenses and state-issued ID cards online on the Ohio BMV's website. Beginning Monday, June 26, 2022, Ohioans can now complete the renewal application online and receive an updated license in the mail without having to leave their homes.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics State#Politics Governor
Lima News

DeWine urges Ohioans to find common ground in abortion debate

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said how Ohioans debate the abortion issue is important after the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday returned abortion law and policy to the state level. “Whether you’re pro-life or pro-choice, Republican or Democrat, we all need to be kind and civil and respect one another as we debate this issue,” DeWine said during a Friday evening address regarding the U.S. Supreme Court decision that overturned landmark Roe v. Wade.
OHIO STATE
wvxu.org

Democratic petitioners win Ohio Supreme Court ruling to get on ballot

The Ohio Supreme Court has ruled in favor of six Democratic politicians who asked the court to step in, and allow them to be on the ballot for Ohio’s primary on August 2. The potential state legislative candidates, William DeMora, Anita Somani, Elizabeth Thien, Leronda Jackson, Bridgette Tupes, and Gary Martin argued in court that they should be allowed on the ballot even though they did not file their candidacy paperwork until after the February 2 deadline.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Central Ohio health officials react to Roe v. Wade being overturned

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The United States Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday has local doctors concerned about a significant rift in the healthcare system. Dr. Adarsh Krishen, the chief medical officer for Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio, told NBC4 he’s disappointed because it will affect the people with the greatest […]
OHIO STATE
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Speaking out: Groups on both sides of abortion issue make voices heard in NE Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Supporters of abortion rights gathered at the Free Stamp in Willard Park in Downtown Cleveland on Saturday, to protest the ruling by the U.S. Supreme court that overturned the landmark 1973 decision, Roe v. Wade. After leading a chant of “never surrender, abortion forever,” Kellie Copeland of Pro-Choice Ohio told those attending the […]
CLEVELAND, OH
wosu.org

Gov. DeWine is against suspending Ohio's gas tax

A federal gas tax suspension over the course of three months would result in Ohio losing $375 million for construction projects for roads and bridges. That’s according to the Ohio Department of Transportation, which said every major pending project would have to be put on hold during that time. The department said the loss of revenue would more than double if Ohio followed suit and put the brakes on the state gas tax.
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy