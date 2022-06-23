ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder County, CO

Boulder Co. woman charged with petty offense for sparking wildfire

By KFKA News
1310kfka.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Boulder County woman has been charged in connection with sparking a wildfire. Helena Syrovatkova faces a petty offense of firing woods...

www.1310kfka.com

Comments / 0

Related
1310kfka.com

Arson under investigation at Longmont Christian pregnancy center

A fire at a Christian abortion alternatives ministry in Longmont has been declared arson. Longmont Public Safety said firefighters were called to Life Choices on Mountain View Avenue after 3 a.m. Saturday. Police sid the building sustained heavy fire and smoke damage and its front was vandalized with black paint that read: “If abortions aren’t safe neither are you” and “Bans off our bodies.” No one’s been arrested yet.
LONGMONT, CO
1310kfka.com

Black bear enters grocery store, climbs tree in west Loveland

A black bear was rescued from a tree in west Loveland. Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers were called to the Safeway in the Columbine shopping center at Eisenhower Boulevard and Wilson Avenue late Friday morning for reports of a bear that had wandered into the grocery store, where an employee chased it out. The bear then climbed a nearby tree. Wildlife officers said the bear showed no signs of aggression; they safely tranquilized the bear, rescued it from the tree, and relocated it.
LOVELAND, CO
1310kfka.com

1,500 abortion rights protesters take to the streets in Fort Collins

As they chanted “Abortion rights are human rights,” 1,500 abortion rights protesters marched through Old Town Fort Collins Friday night after the Supreme Court overturned the precedent-setting case, Roe v. Wade. The Coloradoan reports the march stated at Colorado State University’s Oval and went to Oak Street Plaza, shutting down parts of College Avenue. Protesters on both sides also gathered throughout the weekend outside the Planned Parenthood on Shields Street. In Colorado though, despite the ruling, abortion will remain legal. It’s one of seven states without any restrictions on the termination of a pregnancy. The right was codified by the state legislature in March. With abortion set to be banned or heavily restricted in neighboring states, it’s believed, Colorado could become an oasis for residents of surrounding states seeking abortions. For more on this story, visit https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/
FORT COLLINS, CO
1310kfka.com

Fort Collins voters to consider three ballot questions this fall

When Fort Collins voters head to the polls this November, they’ll likely have three ballot questions to decide. The first is should Fort Collins adopt ranked choice voting. The form of voting allows voters to rank candidates by order of preference instead of selecting just one. The second question is whether city council members should see their own pay increased? Council members currently make just under $11,000 to $33,000. Council believes adequate compensation will widen the pool of candidates willing to seek elected office. The change would cost the city $304,000 annually. The last question asks whether city elections should be held in April or November in 2023 and beyond. The Coloradoan reports the change would align city elections with the Poudre School District’s Board of Education’s elections with the thought that consolidation could improve voter turnout. For more on the ballot questions, visit https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/.
FORT COLLINS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Boulder County, CO
Boulder County, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Boulder, CO
1310kfka.com

Greeley-Evans SD to open career, technical education center in 2023

A new career and technical education (CTE) center will open in the Greeley-Evans School District next year. The Greeley Tribune reports the CTE Center will open in the former Colorado Department of Transportation building south of Island Grove Regional Park. Jefferson High School will also be relocated to that site. Jefferson High, which currently occupies the former elementary school property on 4th Avenue has needed more space for quite some time. Read more at https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
GREELEY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy