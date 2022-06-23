Coroner identifies Merced woman killed in two-vehicle collision off Ashby Road

The Merced County Sheriff Coroner’s Office has identified a Merced woman killed in a two-vehicle collision on Wednesday, as 75-year-old Barbara Guth, according to Merced County Undersheriff Corey Gibson.

California Highway Patrol officers responded to the collision just after 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of Ashby Road and Cooper Avenue in Merced.

The CHP said Guth was a passenger in a 2019 Volkswagen Driven by 85-year-old Heintz Guth. The Volkswagen was facing southbound on Cooper Avenue and stopped at the intersection of Ashby Road, when it was struck by a 2019 Nissan driven by 22-year-old Ashlie Resendes of Fresno, according to a CHP news release.

Resendes was driving west on Ashby Road when for unknown reasons, she turned the vehicle to the north and into the southbound lane of Cooper Avenue, the CHP said. The front of the Nissan collided with the left side of the Volkswagen, causing it to overturn onto the shoulder of Cooper Avenue.

Barbara Guth suffered fatal injuries in the collision and both Heintz Guth and Resendes were transported to Mercy Medical Center with minor injuries, according to authorities.