Fire in Weld County kills 12 dogs

A fire at a Christian abortion alternatives ministry in Longmont has been declared arson. Longmont Public Safety said firefighters were called to Life Choices on Mountain View Avenue after 3 a.m. Saturday. Police sid the building sustained heavy fire and smoke damage and its front was vandalized with black paint that read: “If abortions aren’t safe neither are you” and “Bans off our bodies.” No one’s been arrested yet.
Bloomberg — Police in Longmont, Colorado, are investigating a weekend arson fire that damaged a Christian pregnancy center just hours after the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The blaze struck the Life Choices ministry early Saturday, according to a press release issued by city officials. The building...
A shooting on Sunday in Aurora sent a teenager to the hospital, according to the Aurora Police Department. The shooting happened near 14th Avenue and Moline Street during an altercation, police said. The teen was taken to a hospital with injuries that police said were not life threatening. As of...
GILPIN COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A firetruck with the Timberline Fire Protection District rolled over on Saturday morning. The driver suffered minor injuries.
(credit: Gilpin County)
The Timberline Fire Protection District employee was driving north on Highway 119 past Highway 46 in a water tender. The employee attempted to pull off the right side of the road and that’s when the truck rolled.
The driver was rushed to the hospital with minor injuries. The incident is being investigated.
A black bear was rescued from a tree in west Loveland. Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers were called to the Safeway in the Columbine shopping center at Eisenhower Boulevard and Wilson Avenue late Friday morning for reports of a bear that had wandered into the grocery store, where an employee chased it out. The bear then climbed a nearby tree. Wildlife officers said the bear showed no signs of aggression; they safely tranquilized the bear, rescued it from the tree, and relocated it.
According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Alan (Haley) Mill is in custody after a $10,000 reward was issued for information leading to an arrest. Mill is suspected of intentionally striking two cyclists on Highway 40 in El Rancho on June 19. After the collision, one bike was stuck on...
Another shocking video has been released portraying the Loveland police department in a disturbing light. According to a report from the New York Times, Jon Siers has filed a lawsuit against three officers (Matt Sychla, Jeremiah Wood and Evan Dunlap) of the Loveland Police Department after they brutally arrested his 14-year-old daughter, tased him, and then choked the family's Jack Russell terrier.
An arson investigation is underway after a Longmont ministry sustained fire and smoke damage overnight, according to the Longmont Public Safety. First responders were sent to Life Choices at 20 Mountain View Ave. in Longmont at 3:17 a.m. after reports of a fire. Officials said the ministry's building sustained fire...
A climber was rescued on Sunday morning after getting stuck while attempting to scramble up the Fern Canyon Slabs, near Boulder, according to a news release from the Boulder County Sheriff's Office. Scrambling is typically a combination of unroped hiking and climbing that occurs on easy to steep grades. "The...
An injured bald eagle is recovering, after being rescued from a tree in Berthoud over the weekend. On June 19, Colorado Parks and Wildlife observed a juvenile bald eagle whose right-side wing had been impaled by a branch while in its nest up in a tree. Wildlife officials had been closely monitoring this specific nest prior to the incident, which is how they noticed the bird in despair so quickly after it happened.
Update: Southbound Highway 125 was reopened as of 9 AM on Monday morning.
Southbound Highway 125 in Grand County is closed due to a mud and rock slide, according to a tweet from the Grand County Sheriff's Office at 4:24 PM.
The highway is closed between Buffalo Creek and Cabin Creek at Mile Point 10, two miles south of Willowcreek Pass.
At this time, there is no estimate on when the roadway will reopen.
This is a developing story.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
The Loveland Police Department has been under scrutiny for a number of controversial incidents over the past year or so, including the rough arrest of an elderly dementia patient, Karen Garner, that resulted in a $3 million settlement and assertions made in a March lawsuit that the department has been running a DUI arrest scheme for "money and sport."
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Aurora have arrested a suspect in the deadly shooting over the weekend on Interstate 70. The incident happened Saturday evening in Aurora along I-70 between Tower Road and Colfax Avenue.
(credit: CBS)
A male driver, later identified as John Jaros, died in the presence of his wife and three children after shots were fired into their truck from potential street racers. During a news conference on Thursday afternoon, Aurora police investigators said that traffic was stopped on I-70 between Tower Road and 470 for a street racing event. That’s when Jaros, 37, went around the stopped...
Comments / 0