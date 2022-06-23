Fire in Weld County kills 12 dogs

A black bear was rescued from a tree in west Loveland. Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers were called to the Safeway in the Columbine shopping center at Eisenhower Boulevard and Wilson Avenue late Friday morning for reports of a bear that had wandered into the grocery store, where an employee chased it out. The bear then climbed a nearby tree. Wildlife officers said the bear showed no signs of aggression; they safely tranquilized the bear, rescued it from the tree, and relocated it.

LOVELAND, CO ・ 19 HOURS AGO