Second ex-Loveland officer pleads guilty in excessive force arrest

ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4)– Just one year and one day after an Arvada police officer shot and killed Johnny Hurley in Olde Town Arvada, his mother has filed a lawsuit against the police department for unlawful use of deadly force. The lawsuit also names Arvada Police Chief Link Strate and former Arvada police officer Kraig Brownlow. (credit: CBS) Hurley was shot and killed on June 21, 2021 after he stopped an active shooter who had killed Arvada Police Officer Gordon Beesley. (credit: CBS) The lawsuit states, “Officer Brownlow shot and killed Johnny without any warning or command. The contrast between Johnny’s actions and Officer Brownlow’s actions could hardly be more stark. Whereas Johnny ran toward an active shooter with an assault rifle, Officer Brownlow shot Johnny in the back without so much as a warning.” Hurley is considered a hero by many in the community. He was honored in a ceremony in Olde Town Arvada on Tuesday. (credit: CBS)

