Loveland, CO

Second ex-Loveland officer pleads guilty in excessive force arrest

By KFKA News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA second former Loveland police officer pleads guilty in connection with the excessive force arrest of an elderly woman...

1230 ESPN

Ruthless Colorado Police Choke Dog + Arrest 14 Year Old Girl Over Slap

Another shocking video has been released portraying the Loveland police department in a disturbing light. According to a report from the New York Times, Jon Siers has filed a lawsuit against three officers (Matt Sychla, Jeremiah Wood and Evan Dunlap) of the Loveland Police Department after they brutally arrested his 14-year-old daughter, tased him, and then choked the family's Jack Russell terrier.
LOVELAND, CO
1310kfka.com

Arson under investigation at Longmont Christian pregnancy center

A fire at a Christian abortion alternatives ministry in Longmont has been declared arson. Longmont Public Safety said firefighters were called to Life Choices on Mountain View Avenue after 3 a.m. Saturday. Police sid the building sustained heavy fire and smoke damage and its front was vandalized with black paint that read: “If abortions aren’t safe neither are you” and “Bans off our bodies.” No one’s been arrested yet.
LONGMONT, CO
The Denver Gazette

Teen hospitalized after shooting in Aurora

A shooting on Sunday in Aurora sent a teenager to the hospital, according to the Aurora Police Department. The shooting happened near 14th Avenue and Moline Street during an altercation, police said. The teen was taken to a hospital with injuries that police said were not life threatening. As of...
9NEWS

2nd officer pleads guilty in Karen Garner case

LOVELAND, Colo. — A former Loveland officer who was among the first charged with failing to intervene under a new Colorado law pleaded guilty in Larimer County District Court Wednesday afternoon. Daria Jalali pleaded guilty to a single count of failure to intervene. She originally faced the following charges:
LOVELAND, CO
Westword

Dad Tased, Family Dog Choked: Latest Claims Against Loveland Police

The Loveland Police Department has been under scrutiny for a number of controversial incidents over the past year or so, including the rough arrest of an elderly dementia patient, Karen Garner, that resulted in a $3 million settlement and assertions made in a March lawsuit that the department has been running a DUI arrest scheme for "money and sport."
CBS Denver

Aurora Police Arrest Jeremy Rocha In Weekend Deadly Shooting Of John Jaros On I-70

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Aurora have arrested a suspect in the deadly shooting over the weekend on Interstate 70. The incident happened Saturday evening in Aurora along I-70 between Tower Road and Colfax Avenue. (credit: CBS) A male driver, later identified as John Jaros, died in the presence of his wife and three children after shots were fired into their truck from potential street racers. During a news conference on Thursday afternoon, Aurora police investigators said that traffic was stopped on I-70 between Tower Road and 470 for a street racing event. That’s when Jaros, 37, went around the stopped...
Estes Park Trail Gazette

Commerce City man arrested in connection to Jaros’ death

Aurora police on Thursday arrested a man in connection with last week’s fatal shooting during a possible street race on Interstate 70. Jeremy Jacob Rocha, 20, of Commerce City, has been charged with first-degree murder and four counts of attempted first-degree murder, according to a news release from the Aurora Police Department.
COMMERCE CITY, CO
CBS Denver

Johnny Hurley’s Mom Files Lawsuit Against Arvada Police

ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4)– Just one year and one day after an Arvada police officer shot and killed Johnny Hurley in Olde Town Arvada, his mother has filed a lawsuit against the police department for unlawful use of deadly force. The lawsuit also names Arvada Police Chief Link Strate and former Arvada police officer Kraig Brownlow. (credit: CBS) Hurley was shot and killed on June 21, 2021 after he stopped an active shooter who had killed Arvada Police Officer Gordon Beesley. (credit: CBS) The lawsuit states, “Officer Brownlow shot and killed Johnny without any warning or command. The contrast between Johnny’s actions and Officer Brownlow’s actions could hardly be more stark. Whereas Johnny ran toward an active shooter with an assault rifle, Officer Brownlow shot Johnny in the back without so much as a warning.” Hurley is considered a hero by many in the community. He was honored in a ceremony in Olde Town Arvada on Tuesday. (credit: CBS)
ARVADA, CO
broomfieldenterprise.com

Driver in fatal Broomfield crash cited with careless driving

The driver of the Dodge Ram truck involved in the two-vehicle crash that killed a man at 144th Avenue and Lowell Boulevard on Wednesday has been cited by the Broomfield Police Department with careless driving resulting in death. Esteban Ramirez-Perez, 44, was cited Thursday night, according to BPD Public Information...
BROOMFIELD, CO

