MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There are mixed views on the Supreme Court’s overturn of Roe v. Wade. Many of those cheering on the decision are anti-abortion advocates. Memphis Coalition for Life has spent each day for the past four years standing outside Planned Parenthood fighting to end abortions. After the Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, they said the work is not over - but just beginning.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO