Turk named Greeley’s permanent police chief

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreeley names its next police chief. Adam Turk, who’s been serving as interim chief for the last 10 months, will take...

Arson under investigation at Longmont Christian pregnancy center

A fire at a Christian abortion alternatives ministry in Longmont has been declared arson. Longmont Public Safety said firefighters were called to Life Choices on Mountain View Avenue after 3 a.m. Saturday. Police sid the building sustained heavy fire and smoke damage and its front was vandalized with black paint that read: “If abortions aren’t safe neither are you” and “Bans off our bodies.” No one’s been arrested yet.
Fort Collins voters to consider three ballot questions this fall

When Fort Collins voters head to the polls this November, they’ll likely have three ballot questions to decide. The first is should Fort Collins adopt ranked choice voting. The form of voting allows voters to rank candidates by order of preference instead of selecting just one. The second question is whether city council members should see their own pay increased? Council members currently make just under $11,000 to $33,000. Council believes adequate compensation will widen the pool of candidates willing to seek elected office. The change would cost the city $304,000 annually. The last question asks whether city elections should be held in April or November in 2023 and beyond. The Coloradoan reports the change would align city elections with the Poudre School District’s Board of Education’s elections with the thought that consolidation could improve voter turnout. For more on the ballot questions, visit https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/.
Commerce City man arrested in connection to Jaros’ death

Aurora police on Thursday arrested a man in connection with last week’s fatal shooting during a possible street race on Interstate 70. Jeremy Jacob Rocha, 20, of Commerce City, has been charged with first-degree murder and four counts of attempted first-degree murder, according to a news release from the Aurora Police Department.
Dad Tased, Family Dog Choked: Latest Claims Against Loveland Police

The Loveland Police Department has been under scrutiny for a number of controversial incidents over the past year or so, including the rough arrest of an elderly dementia patient, Karen Garner, that resulted in a $3 million settlement and assertions made in a March lawsuit that the department has been running a DUI arrest scheme for "money and sport."
Aurora Police Arrest Jeremy Rocha In Weekend Deadly Shooting Of John Jaros On I-70

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Aurora have arrested a suspect in the deadly shooting over the weekend on Interstate 70. The incident happened Saturday evening in Aurora along I-70 between Tower Road and Colfax Avenue. (credit: CBS) A male driver, later identified as John Jaros, died in the presence of his wife and three children after shots were fired into their truck from potential street racers. During a news conference on Thursday afternoon, Aurora police investigators said that traffic was stopped on I-70 between Tower Road and 470 for a street racing event. That’s when Jaros, 37, went around the stopped...
Greeley-Evans SD to open career, technical education center in 2023

A new career and technical education (CTE) center will open in the Greeley-Evans School District next year. The Greeley Tribune reports the CTE Center will open in the former Colorado Department of Transportation building south of Island Grove Regional Park. Jefferson High School will also be relocated to that site. Jefferson High, which currently occupies the former elementary school property on 4th Avenue has needed more space for quite some time. Read more at https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
'Non-survivable' evacuation routes exist in Colorado’s most wildfire-prone areas

About a 45-minute drive west from downtown Denver, nestled in the shadow of Mount Evans, Evergreen flourishes as one of the gems of the Rocky Mountains. Its dense pine forests give way to craggy ridges that look down on creek beds winding through the dozens of Evergreen’s mountain neighborhoods, all centered on an alpine lake whose nearby landscape is dotted by boutiques, restaurants and bars.
