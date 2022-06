Prospective Plumb Place owner Chris Stanley sees the facility becoming vibrant again, even with a totally different usage plan than it had for 100 years. Plumb Place served for a century as a temporary home for women in crisis. If Lyon County Judge Jeff Larson formally approves the Stanley bid July 6 as expected, it will become Stanley’s home and an Airbnb. Stanley, who currently owns Brickside Beds Airbnb at 427 Sylvan, is pleased her bid was officially petitioned to Lyon County District Court by receiver Kevin Flott late last month. The Plumb Airbnb would have a totally different rental model than Brickside, where residents rent out the entire house.

