Teen charged in DUI crash that killed 2 in Boulder

When Fort Collins voters head to the polls this November, they’ll likely have three ballot questions to decide. The first is should Fort Collins adopt ranked choice voting. The form of voting allows voters to rank candidates by order of preference instead of selecting just one. The second question is whether city council members should see their own pay increased? Council members currently make just under $11,000 to $33,000. Council believes adequate compensation will widen the pool of candidates willing to seek elected office. The change would cost the city $304,000 annually. The last question asks whether city elections should be held in April or November in 2023 and beyond. The Coloradoan reports the change would align city elections with the Poudre School District’s Board of Education’s elections with the thought that consolidation could improve voter turnout. For more on the ballot questions, visit https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/.

FORT COLLINS, CO ・ 19 HOURS AGO