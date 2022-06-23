State reports 78 new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County Thursday

Two Brazos County special utility districts (SUD), whose customers include College Station and Bryan residents, have issued voluntary water consumption restrictions. Notices were issued last Friday by Wickson Creek and last Tuesday by the Wellborn SUD. The conservation request includes limiting and rescheduling lawn irrigation to off-peak hours.
A county burn ban may be on the way as local drought conditions are unlikely to improve before the Fourth of July. While the drought monitor indicates Brazos County is doing the best in the state, drought conditions are steadily getting worse with the absence of much-needed rain, or rainfall scattered throughout periods of time, according to KBTX chief meteorologist Shel Winkley.
Michael Parks says his personality is on display throughout his office. He says he’s a proud native of New Mexico, an avid outdoorsman, active in the community and his church, and adds that he’s enjoyed living in the Bryan-College Station area for the last 25 years. Parks is...
Those interested in serving their local community as a police officer will have until July 27 to apply to the Bryan Police Department. Applicants will be required to pass a written exam and a timed 2,000-meter row test (time will be based off weight and age), said Kole Taylor, Bryan Police Department public information officer. Upon passing the written and physical exams, candidates will undergo a preliminary interview, polygraph exam and a full background check before they move on to the oral board review, psych exam, chief interview and medical and drug screening process, Taylor said.
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Despite the fact there are no abortion providers in Bryan or College Station, Friday’s decision from the Supreme Court on Roe vs. Wade will have a noticeable impact on the Brazos Valley. Texas has a 30 day trigger law and other recent laws like Senate Bill 8 which passed last year, which allows the state to outlaw abortion if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade.
Over two dozen acres and numerous hay bales burned after a hay baler caught fire Friday in Chappell Hill. Around 11:30 a.m., the Chappell Hill Volunteer Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire off of FM 2447 near River Bottom Lane. Upon arrival, firefighters found a round baler and hay...
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County residents took to the streets Saturday to protest the overturning of Roe v. Wade. This nearly 50-year-old ruling gave women the right to get an abortion under the constitution. Now, that decision will be left to individual states. Protests in favor and against...
Six people pled guilty and were sentenced by Judge Carson Campbell in District Court this week. Sperry Demack Nichols Laster, 40 of Washington, was sentenced to 8 years in prison for Injury to a Child. Alineicia Nichole Charna Ewing, 25 of Brenham, had her probation adjudicated and was sentenced to...
MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Falls County Sheriff’s Office said investigators are looking into whether the death of Lillard Bevill, 86, was heat-related. Lillard, 85, was reported missing Sunday afternoon. At the time, he was last seen in the 900 block of Highway 6. Deputies said the elderly man...
A newly proposed plan from TxDOT may introduce more electric vehicle charging stations throughout the state, including Bryan-College Station as part of its third phase. Version 0.56 of the Texas Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Plan was released for public comment June 12. The current draft is not final but does currently include three phases, year 1, year 2 and year 3+, respectively. Bryan-College Station is currently included in the third phase, which may include electric vehicle corridors throughout the state following the installation of charging stations along major interstate highways in phases one and two.
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - A railcar on a southbound Union Pacific train caught fire Sunday night in Hearne. Union Pacific says the fire started around 11 p.m. and was extinguished by the local fire department. Officials say no one was injured in the fire. According to Union Pacific, the cause...
A City of Brenham department head was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle accident this (Thursday) morning. The crash happened around 10 a.m. in front of the Washington County Expo on Blue Bell Road, and involved a car and a motorcycle. Washington County EMS said the driver of the...
BRYAN, Texas — Temperatures in the Brazos Valley saw several 100-degree days across the area. ERCOT issued a warning for June earlier in the month about the State seeing a peak demand in energy usage. Meagan Brown, the Public Information Officer for Bryan Texas Utilities, said that there has...
The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade case Friday left some people celebrating and others scared about what it means for the future. The decision moves the issue of abortion laws and women’s reproductive rights to the states, reversing the 1973 decision that protected abortion rights as a constitutional right.
An unoccupied home south of Lake Somerville was destroyed Friday afternoon in a fire. Rocky Creek Volunteer Fire Chief Tim Mantey said units responded around 1 p.m. to a structure fire on Gideon Lincecum Lane. According to Mantey, firefighters arrived to find a home and carport fully involved. There was...
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bubba Peters is a simple man. He enjoys riding and taking care of his horses, spending time with his family and reading. Although, the 85 year old thought those things were slipping away in January when he contracted COVID-19. Within a matter of days, he was also diagnosed with pneumonia. Both conditions kept him in the hospital for multiple days. His wife, Mollie Peters, said doctors told the family they didn’t think he would recover.
A Brenham man was arrested Thursday on multiple charges. Brenham Police report that Thursday morning at 8:50, Officer Tina Bruno conducted a traffic stop in the 900 block of Highway 290 West. Investigation revealed the driver, Ryan Wade Brauner, 39 of Brenham, was placed under arrest for Tampering with a government record and three active warrants. Warrants were from Washington County for Theft of between $100 and $750, from Waller County for Forgery of a Financial Instrument, and Austin County for Forgery of a Financial Instrument. Brauner was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
