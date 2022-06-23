State reports 78 new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County Thursday

A newly proposed plan from TxDOT may introduce more electric vehicle charging stations throughout the state, including Bryan-College Station as part of its third phase. Version 0.56 of the Texas Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Plan was released for public comment June 12. The current draft is not final but does currently include three phases, year 1, year 2 and year 3+, respectively. Bryan-College Station is currently included in the third phase, which may include electric vehicle corridors throughout the state following the installation of charging stations along major interstate highways in phases one and two.

BRYAN, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO