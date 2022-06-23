ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring, TX

Spring doctor suspended by Texas Medical Board after drinking incident

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4869ll_0gKEXtGn00 A Spring-area physician was temporarily suspended by the Texas Medical Board after the panel determined that her working in the practice of medicine is a continuing threat to the public welfare following an incident.

Dr. Zahra Piyar Ali M.D. was suspended on June 21. According to a release from the board, the panel found that Ali is unable to practice medicine in a safe manner due to her "intemperate use of alcohol." Ali reportedly resigned from her position after an incident in which she was reportedly drinking while on shift at her clinic.

A temporary suspension hearing with notice will be held as soon as practicable with 10 days' notice to Ali, unless the hearing is specifically waived by Ali, according to the board.

The temporary suspension remains in place until the board takes further action.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Researchers Find That a Japanese Medicinal Mushroom Extract Can Help the Body Clear Persistent HPV Infections

Nearly two-thirds of study participants cleared their HPV infection with daily use of AHCC®. NEW YORK, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a paper published in Frontiers in Oncology, daily use of a unique mushroom extract AHCC® supported the immune system in clearing HPV infections in two-thirds of study participants after six months of supplementation.
HOUSTON, TX
Gillian May

Alcohol Damages the Nervous System

As a former nurse and recovering alcoholic, I’ve been researching the effect of alcohol on the body as I feel that this is greatly misunderstood by the general public. In their defense, they are not given enough truthful health education by their doctors or healthcare professionals. I’m glad to know that some professionals will provide proper education, but sadly, this isn’t the norm.
Tracey Folly

Pregnant woman horrified when doctors make her take X-rays lying prone on her belly while in labor

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I once faked being pregnant so I wouldn't have to accompany a patient into a hospital X-ray room and hold her in position while the technician took X-rays of her arm. So when I heard a doctor had ordered X-rays for my mother while she was pregnant with me, I felt stunned.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#The Texas Medical Board
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Spring, TX
Daily Mail

Water park is evacuated with man and woman taken to hospital and 46 people treated by ambulance staff after visitors suffer 'eye and throat irritation' and 'nausea'

One of the UK's largest indoor water parks was evacuated with a man and woman taken to hospital and a further 46 people treated by ambulance staff after suffering 'eye and throat irritation' and 'nausea'. Emergency services rushed to Waterworld in Stoke-on-Trent along with 'specialist resources' earlier today, where 110...
HEALTH SERVICES
BGR.com

Urgent health food recall: These plant-based crumbles are sending people to the hospital

Daily Harvest received about 470 reports of illness or adverse reactions connected to one of its products. The company is investigating the issue in cooperation with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). But that also means Daily Harvest had to issue a recall for its French Lentil + Leek Crumbles. All product lots are part of the recall, so customers who have French Lentil + Leek Crumbles at home should avoid eating it at all costs.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

Mystery as at least 118 Grand Canyon tourists 'are struck down with highly contagious norovirus' in two months: Woman describes calling chopper after finding group violently vomiting

The Grand Canyon National Park has seen more than 110 cases of a gastrointestinal illness closely resembling the highly contagious norovirus since May, health officials said. As of June 10, the park listed at least 118 people who have become sick with symptoms similar to those of the norovirus, which causes vomiting, diarrhea, cramping, body aches and a mild fever, the Grand Canyon News reported.
PRESCOTT, AZ
UPI News

Study finds THC in 60% of CBD products tested

You might be getting a little unwanted something extra when you buy a CBD product at your local grocers or supplements store, a new study warns. About 60% of CBD products tested in the lab also contain THC (tetrahydrocannabinol), the chemical in pot that causes intoxication, researchers report in the journal Drug and Alcohol Dependence.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Popculture

Protein Bars Recalled Due to E. coli Risk

Thousands of protein bars are now being pulled from store shelves after it was found the snack could potentially make consumers sick. Built Brands, LLC. on June 10 issued a recall of its Banana Cream Pie Puffs protein bar after it was discovered the bars may be contaminated with E. coli, which has the potential to cause serious illness.
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
135K+
Followers
14K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy