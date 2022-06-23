ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snow Hill, MD

"Black-Eyed Susan" Back Home; Not Going Anywhere Soon

By WBOC Meteorologist John Conway
WBOC
 3 days ago

SNOW HILL, Md. - On the banks of the Pocomoke River once again floats an icon of a bygone era in river travel. "I don't think anyone else has one. I don't think anyone else has a riverboat," said Sabine Graeff, visiting town from Connecticut. "You expect to see that on...

www.wboc.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBOC

Millsboro Home Damaged After Car Backs into it

MILLSBORO, Del.- Firefighters had to rush to a Millsboro home early Sunday afternoon to rescue the driver of a car that backed into the dwelling, causing significant property damage. The Millsboro Fire Company said it happened shortly before 7 p.m. Firefighters were alerted that one person was trapped. When they...
MILLSBORO, DE
fox5dc.com

Ocean City, College Park July 4th firework shows canceled due to labor, supply shortages

Ocean City and College Park have both announced their Independence Day firework shows will be canceled due to both labor shortages and supply chain issues. Ocean City officials say they received the "surprising" news about the cancelation of two July 4th firework shows from the firework company. The company told officials that labor shortages resulted in having inadequate staff to host the events as expected.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
WMDT.com

First-ever Salisbury Pride Parade and Festival leaves bold, colorful mark downtown

SALISBURY, Md.- A bright and bold statement was made Saturday afternoon, as the first-ever Salisbury Pride Festival left its mark downtown. “It is so relieving and anxious at the same time to be able to create such a wonderful event for downtown Salisbury that has the possibility of being bigger and larger each year it happens,” Salisbury P-FLAG Executive Director Mark DeLancey said.
SALISBURY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Maryland Cars
City
Snow Hill, MD
State
Connecticut State
WBOC

Overdue Boaters Located Safely 80 Miles East of Chincoteague

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The two boaters who were reported overdue after failing to return to Hampton, Va., have been located safely Friday approximately 80 miles east of Chincoteague, the U.S. Coast Guard said. The overdue boaters, Yanni Nikopoulos and Dale Jones, contacted watchstanders in the Coast Guard Sector Virginia...
HAMPTON, VA
wnav.com

No Swimming Allowed at Matapeake Beach

Matapeake Beach is currently operating under a health warning. No swimming is allowed because of high levels of bacteria found in the water. Effective June 24, until further notice the site will be under this warning. The water will be tested again with results expected by June 29, according to the Queen Anne’s Health Department.
QUEEN ANNE, MD
rehobothfoodie.com

SPAIN (Ocean City, Md)

Peter Elias' SPAIN restaurant and wine bar is one of the most beautifully designed eateries in Ocean City. Perched high atop the new Cambria Hotel at the west end of St. Louis Avenue (13 St. Louis), it offers breathtaking views of the Rt. 50 drawbridge, the Ocean City Inlet, West Ocean City, the Inlet end of the boardwalk and even Assateague Island/State Park. That's all nice, but wait til you taste the food and the cocktails!
OCEAN CITY, MD
talbotspy.org

Letter to Editor: It’s the Traffic

On Tuesday the drive through St.Michaels’ main street at 10:30 am was stopped for a time, then moved slowly; bumper to bumper. It was stop and go traffic all the way through town. Upon reaching the far end of St. Michaels, finally, I saw that the opposing traffic was sitting at Seymour and that cars were wasting gas all the way down the road to Lincoln. The culprits for the standstill? Sidewalk repair and replacement. An entire lane had been blocked off. After shopping at Grauls, of course the gruesome situation replayed itself in the other direction. Traffic is getting worse at the best of times, but the thought of enduring this sidewalk repair for who knows how long would test even the most patient of us.
TALBOT COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Eyed Susan#Troubled Waters#Cruise#Canoe#Vehicles#Coast Guard
WMDT.com

Mobile home destroyed by fire in Bethany Beach

REHOBOTH BEACH, MD- A fire at the Engola Beach Estate mobile home park in Rehoboth Beach destroyed a home Thursday night, with firefighters working to stop the damage from spreading to surrounding units. “I opened my door and all I could see was orange,” said next-door neighbor Judi Hatchel.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WBOC

Detours Announced for Upcoming Brookview Bridge Rehabilitation Project in Dorchester Co.

RHODESDALE, Md.- The Maryland State Highway Administration announced Monday that it will begin a bridge rehabilitation project next month to improve safety and reliability on the 91-year-old MD 14/Brookview Bridge (Rhodesdale Eldorado Road) over Marshyhope Creek in Dorchester County. The work will consist of deck patching, waterproofing, milling and paving...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, MD
moderncampground.com

Jellystone Park Chincoteague Island Holds Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Blue Water partnered with the Chincoteague Chamber of Commerce to host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the newly opened Jellystone Park Chincoteague Island on June 9. Among those in attendance were Hope Palmer, director of corporate communications; Jessica Nichols, director of campground operations; and Dante Iocona, regional operations manager at Blue Water.
CHINCOTEAGUE ISLAND, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Cars
The Dispatch

Vanishing Ocean City With Bunk Mann – June 24, 2022

The Stowaway Motel was built by Bill Carrier in 1956 and occupied the entire ocean block between 21st and 22nd streets. It was the largest motel in Ocean City in the 1960s with 120 units spread throughout three sections. Home to the biggest pool on Motel Row (local kids would sneak in to swim in the summer) and the famous Hide-A-Way Lounge, the Stowaway was a popular place for 30 years.
OCEAN CITY, MD
WBOC

Salisbury Celebrates Pride Month

SALISBURY, Md.- In celebration of pride month Salisbury Pride hosted a parade and festival in downtown Salisbury Saturday. June is recognized as Pride Month nationally and by Salisbury. Salisbury Pride is a collaboration between the City of Salisbury and Salisbury PFLAG. The parade began at 2:00 with spectators all along...
SALISBURY, MD
WUSA9

Fireworks shows canceled, rescheduled due to worker shortages

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — A shortage of qualified pyrotechnic workers has resulted in the rescheduling or cancellation of Independence Day fireworks displays in some of the region's communities, according to local officials. Fireworks displays have been rescheduled in Vienna, Virginia, and the City of Fairfax from July 4th to...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
delawarepublic.org

Finding some fun in the fun – despite the costs

Summer is here and many are hoping to get away – some for the first time in after a couple years after limitations caused by the pandemic. But if you haven’t already locked in vacation plans, you may still be limited – by what’s still available and the inflated cost of everything.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Bay Net

PUBLIC NOTICE: Increase In Motorcycle Activity In Southern Maryland

SOLOMONS, Md. – Harley Davidson has selected Solomons, MD as one of their Mid-Atlantic Regional HOG Rallies for 2022. The rally begins Thursday, June 23rd, and will run through Saturday, June 25th, 2022. Approximately 1,500 attendees are expected to attend this rally over the planned 3-day event, with HOG...
SOLOMONS, MD
WMDT.com

Delaware State Fair leaders are excited as opening day draws near

HARRINGTON, Del.- With only 28 days until opening day of the Delaware State Fair, officials are hard at work putting together the final touches. The Fair will run in Harrington from July 21st to the 30th. Danny Aguilar, the fair’s Assistant General Manager, says said final preparations include counting ribbons for livestock and exhibits, picking up phone calls, and more. But Aguliar said, that work will pick up even more after the Fourth of July holiday.
HARRINGTON, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy