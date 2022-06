The Coweta Board of Environmental Well being inspects all Coweta eating places, colleges and companies that serve meals a number of instances annually. Meals inspections may be carried out throughout any hours of operation or each time meals is being prepped within the permitted institution. Inspections are made at various instances to make sure that the meals service guidelines and rules are being adopted. Some institutions have hours after 5 p.m. Due to this fact, inspections will likely be carried out when threat components may be noticed for compliance. Inspectors put on hair nets throughout checks to guard the meals, which can be a requirement for these working round open meals.

NEWNAN, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO