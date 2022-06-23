ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

2023 Cadillac XT6 Configurator Now Live

By Sam McEachern
gmauthority.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe online configurator tool for the 2023 Cadillac XT6 has gone live on the American luxury automaker’s website, allowing us to view the full scope of (admittedly minor) changes applied to the three-row crossover for the coming model year. One of the few changes applied to the 2023...

gmauthority.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Cadillac’s luxury electric vehicle will cost $300,000

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Want to buy Cadillac’s forthcoming Celestiq electric sedan? Be prepared for a new level of sticker shock. The vehicle, which is expected to be revealed this summer, will carry...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Act Fast If You Want A 2024 Cadillac Lyriq

The Cadillac Lyriq represents a historic moment in the long and illustrious history of the Cadillac brand. Cadillac aims to be a fully electric brand by 2035 along with the rest of General Motors, and the Lyriq is the first step in that direction. This sleek EV was revealed more than a year before orders opened, which caused the hype behind this car to skyrocket to such levels that the brand has been forced to open order books for 2024 models. This comes after nearly 250,000 people showed their initial interest. Of those numbers, Cadillac identified 21,000 as serious leads. With official order numbers as yet unknown, it seems like the Lyriq is off to a great start. The 2023 allocation sold out rapidly, with the Debut Edition selling out in 20 minutes. But now you can pre-order a 2024 model, as reservations have officially opened on the Cadillac website.
BUYING CARS
gmauthority.com

GM Now Actively Testing Corvette C8 ZR1

The eighth-generation Chevy Corvette C8 lineup continues to expand, with the “base model” C8 Stingray and track-ready C8 Z06 set to be joined by the upcoming Chevy Corvette C8 ZR1. Now, GM Authority has learned from sources familiar with the matter that team Corvette is actively developing the Corvette C8 ZR1.
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
gmauthority.com

1959 Chevy Impala Convertible Custom Headed To Mecum Orlando

The Chevy Impala debuted for the 1958 model year as the prestige pinnacle of the top-of-the-line Bel Air models. Riding on GM’s new X-frame allowed the cars to be longer, wider, and lower than in the past. The Chevy Impala was offered with a variety of powertrain options, including...
CARS
MotorAuthority

2023 Bentley Continental GT Mulliner takes place as two-door's new flagship model

Bentley on Tuesday announced upgraded Continental GT Mulliner coupe and GT Mulliner convertible models that will sit atop the Continental range. Scheduled to debut publicly at the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed, the Mulliner models combine performance upgrades from the Bentley Continental GT Speed with the more luxurious detailing from previous Mulliner models.
CARS
gmauthority.com

2023 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing Track Editions Incoming: Video

GM has released a teaser video promoting the upcoming 2023 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing Track Edition that will make its official debut next month. The CT4-V Blackwing Track Edition was teased in a brief video uploaded to the official Cadillac Performance social media channels over the weekend. While the automaker refrained from sharing official details on this new limited-run performance sedan, the teaser video shows three Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing sedans finished in the Electric Blue, Rift Metallic and Maverick Noir Frost exterior colors. These vehicles appear to be equipped with the Carbon Fiber 1 and Carbon Fiber 2 packages and feature unique IMSA decals on the front splitter, hood and body sides. The decals are very similar to those used on the Cadillac CTS-V IMSA Championship Edition that was released back in 2017.
CARS
fordauthority.com

Listen To The 2022 Ford Maverick EcoBoost Startup & Exhaust: Video

Ford Authority recently spent some time with the 2022 Ford Maverick EcoBoost and subsequently answered your questions about the popular small pickup. During that time, we captured some video of what the stock exhaust system sounds like on cold startup and while revving. At start-up and idle, the exhaust thrums...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Cadillac Xt6#The Cadillac#Configurator#Vehicles#American#Gm Authority#Satin Steel Metallic#Dark Moon Blue Metallic#Opulent Blue Metallic#The Platinum Package#Onyx Package#Super Cruise#Msrp
gmauthority.com

GM Renaissance Center Future Plans Unclear

Last year, GM introduced its flexible ‘Work Appropriately’ standard, which allows the automaker’s white-collar employees to work from home and only come into the office when they feel like it, or when it’s needed to attend meetings or other in-person engagements. This policy has allowed GM to expand its pool of potential talent by enabling it to hire individuals from outside Michigan, but it has had the unfortunate knock-on effect of leaving its iconic Renaissance Center headquarters in downtown Detroit feeling eerily empty.
DETROIT, MI
fordauthority.com

Ford Valencia Assembly Plant Will Produce Next-Gen Electric Vehicles

Ford is in the midst of a major electrification push that involves a massive investment of $50 billion in EVs by 2026, $3.7 billon of which will go to the automaker’s midwestern-based U.S. plants. As the automaker prepares to launch seven new EVs in Europe by 2024 and transition its entire passenger vehicle lineup in that region to electric vehicles by 2030 or sooner, there has been some question as to what Ford will do with some of its assembly plants, since EVs are less laborious to produce than ICE vehicles. That previously included the possible closure of the Ford Saarlouis Assembly plant in Germany and the Ford Valencia Assembly plant in Spain. As Ford Authority reported earlier today, the Saarlouis plant will stop producing vehicles in 2025, but the Ford Valencia Assembly plant will move forward and built next-generation electric vehicles, the automaker has announced.
BUSINESS
fordauthority.com

2022 Ford Bronco Raptor Already Sold Out: Exclusive

The 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor has been a hot commodity since the day FoMoCo revealed the range-topping wild horse. Available in limited quantities for its first model year, the fortified, high-performance off-roader is due to launch later this summer, and all first model year orders have already been spoken for, as sources familiar with the matter have informed Ford Authority that the 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor is completely spoken for.
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Cadillac
NewsBreak
Cars
gmauthority.com

2023 Chevy Equinox To Get E-Boost Braking System

The 2023 Chevy Equinox will come equipped with a new electro-hydraulic braking system, GM Authority has learned. The front and rear brakes with e-boost (RPO code JE0) will come as standard equipment on all 2023 Chevy Equinox trim levels. Exact details on the system are not yet available, but we expect it to be similar to the electro-hydraulic braking system introduced on the 2019 Cadillac XT4.
CARS
gmauthority.com

Cadillac Celestiq May Be Priced From Around $300,000

The Cadillac Celestiq will be a hand-built, ultra-premium luxury sedan with an extensive options list and impressive technology like GM Ultra Cruise and a SmartGlass roof. It should be no surprise, then, that this full-size four-door will also carry a steep asking price of around $300,000. While previous reports pegged...
BUYING CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

New Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer 4xe Plug-In Hybrids Can't Come Soon Enough

Jeep is working to accelerate the introduction of 4xe plug-in hybrid versions for the Wagoneer sub-brand, which consists of the 2022 Jeep Wagoneer, the 2022 Grand Wagoneer, and soon long-wheelbase L models of both. Jeep has promised a zero-emissions vehicle in every segment by 2025. But the large Jeeps should get their batteries and electric motors sooner rather than later, with announcements expected this summer.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Volkswagen's New Truck Shows Off Its Ford Touchscreen

The wait is almost over to see the new Volkswagen Amarok pickup truck. A full reveal will take place on July 7, 2022, after numerous teasers have already shown us the stylish new headlights and rugged looking rear end. If you live in the US and are unfamiliar with this model, the VW Amarok is a mid-size truck that's been sold globally since 2010. VW never brought it stateside because of our infamous Chicken Tax, which heavily taxes any truck not built in North America.
CARS
gmauthority.com

2023 Chevy Onix Introduces New Range-Topping Variant In Mexico

After starting exports of the vehicle from China to Mexico at the end of May, General Motors has just launched the 2023 Chevy Onix with several new features in the Latin American country, including a new range-topping variant. The automaker announced that the 2023 Chevy Onix will introduce a new...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Cadillac's Escalade-V Could Have Had A V16 Engine

The Cadillac Escalade-V is Caddy's most powerful SUV ever. In fact, it's the most powerful full-size SUV on sale right now, equipped with a 6.2-liter supercharged V8, producing 682 horsepower. But did you know Cadillac was once planning a more powerful Escalade?. The current V has enough power to get...
CARS
fordauthority.com

Ford Mustang Mach-E Prototype Apparently Looked Like A Toyota Prius

Ford is in the midst of investing a whopping $50 billion in EVs – including $3.7 billion to fortify its Midwestern U.S. plants – with a goal of producing two million all-electric vehicles annually by 2026. The very first step in achieving these bold goals was the launch of the Ford Mustang Mach-E, the automaker’s first mass-produced EV. To date, however, we haven’t heard much about the development process of that particular model, save for the fact that Bill Ford liked his own Mach-E prototype so much that he didn’t want to give it back. However, it seems as if the original Ford Mustang Mach-E prototype didn’t exactly look like the pony car it’s named after – rather, it resembled something a bit more mundane, according to a new report from Wall Street Journal – the Toyota Prius.
CARS
gmauthority.com

Buick Envision Supply Limited By Plant Shutdown And Transport Complications

The current 2022 Buick Envision is the second model year for the current second-generation crossover, introducing just a few changes and updates as compared to the all-new 2021 model year. Critically, Buick Envision inventory is currently tight as a result of a plant shutdown and transportation complications. For the moment,...
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy