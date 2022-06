LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Black women of all ages, across the state came to Lansing to focus on black girl joy. Black Girl Day of Play is centered around having fun with each other and having a community that supports joy. The Capitol lawn was filled with hundreds of black girls and women Saturday for the event which was for black women to be around those who support them and to celebrate black girlhood.

