ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

NH Ranked as One of the Least Stressed States in the Country

By Megan Murphy
94.9 HOM
94.9 HOM
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

With all that's happening in the world and the obstacles life throws our way, it's safe to say that most of us are stressed out in one way or another. Wallet Hub conducted a survey in which they used a comprehensive 41-category system to rank states based on how stressed they...

949whom.com

Comments / 0

Related
New Hampshire Bulletin

How does the end of Roe affect New Hampshire?

The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision Friday to overturn Roe v Wade will leave the state’s 24-week abortion ban in place. It will also add even more fuel to the protests and fundraising drives abortion providers and advocacy organizations have launched in the last several weeks. Here’s what you need to know about how this decision […] The post How does the end of Roe affect New Hampshire? appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
The Independent

Alaska is the most patriotic state in US, new report reveals

Alaska has been named the most patriotic state in the country, according to a new report published by WalletHub.On Monday, the personal finance website reported the findings of a study which assessed each state’s patriotism using 13 different indicators, all of which fell under two categories: military engagement or civic engagement.These indicators, which ranged from comparing a state’s military enlistees and veterans to the share of adults who voted in the 2020 presidential election, were weighted using a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the highest level of patriotism.Though some states could score higher on some indicators...
Reason.com

43 States to 6 States, Says the S. Ct. About Shall-Issue Concealed Carry Rules: What's the Missing State?

Some of you might have had the same reaction that I did to the Court's count of states in N.Y. State Rifle & Pistol Ass'n v. Bruen:. [T]he vast majority of States—43 by our count—are "shall issue" jurisdictions, where authorities must issue concealed-carry licenses whenever applicants satisfy certain threshold requirements, without granting licensing officials discretion to deny licenses based on a perceived lack of need or suitability. Meanwhile, only six States and the District of Columbia have "may issue" licensing laws, under which authorities have discretion to deny concealed-carry licenses even when the applicant satisfies the statutory criteria, usually because the applicant has not demonstrated cause or suitability for the relevant license. Aside from New York, then, only California, the District of Columbia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, and New Jersey have analogues to the "proper cause" standard.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
State
Nevada State
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
State
South Dakota State
State
Maine State
State
New Hampshire State
State
Louisiana State
State
Utah State
CBS News

Noem defends no exception for rape, incest in South Dakota trigger law: No reason for "another tragedy" to occur

Washington — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem on Sunday defended her state's abortion trigger law that took effect after the Supreme Court's decision to strip away the constitutional right to an abortion. She said in an interview with "Face the Nation" that in the cases of rape or incest, she does not believe one tragedy is "a reason to have another tragedy occur."
PUBLIC SAFETY
Boston

These New England boardwalks are worth a visit this summer

Nothing says summer fun like a stroll along a boardwalk. Here's a selection of boardwalks with beautiful views, great food, arcade games, and more. New England summers bring plenty of boardwalk fun. Some seaside pathways offer shops, restaurants, music, and carnival rides, while others are simply an escape into nature.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Census#Personal Bankruptcy#Wallet Hub#The Us Census
Boston

Boston city councilor faces backlash for ‘anti-Semitic’ tweet

The city councilor apologized, but critics say the tweet plays into anti-Semitic tropes. A Boston city councilor is facing backlash after she sent a tweet Thursday morning that critics say plays on anti-Semitic tropes. First-term Councilor Kendra Lara, who is from and represents the Jamaica Plain neighborhood, tweeted and later...
BOSTON, MA
Seacoast Current

Thunder Over New Hampshire Air Show Returns to Pease

The Thunder over New Hampshire Air Show will return to the Pease Air National Guard Base in 2023. 40,000 fans went to the first day of the free show in September which took place on a near perfect day to watch the thunderbirds perform and view the vintage planes. The show also included a 9/11 tribute on the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks in New York, Washington and Pennsylvania.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
POLITICO

A guide to post-Roe Massachusetts

SCOTUS SHOCKWAVES — Thousands of pro-abortion demonstrators took to the streets from Boston to Worcester to Springfield to Cape Cod. Anti-abortion advocates vowed to keep fighting until the procedure is outlawed even in blue states. At least once, they crossed paths. Planned Parenthood League of Massachusetts saw a “significant...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Fox News

Exclusive: Gov. Kristi Noem on fighting woke politics over July 4th fireworks at Mt. Rushmore

In December 2018, shortly after I was elected governor, President Trump invited several governors-elect to Washington to talk about our priorities and see where he might be able to help. Knowing the president’s bias for action, I understood that bringing up matters we could tackle right off the bat would increase the chances of getting them done. They would also be far more likely to warrant the president’s personal involvement.
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

Some States Are Vaccinating for COVID Faster Than Others, Here’s How Oregon Stacks Up

An estimated 221,924,152 Americans have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, or 67.8% of the U.S. population. Some states are proving more effective than others in getting their residents vaccinated. In Oregon, 70.6% of the population are fully vaccinated, higher than the U.S. average. Though Oregon is doing a better job vaccinating its population than other […]
OREGON STATE
AFP

GlobalWafers announces plans for massive US plant

Taiwan's GlobalWafers on Monday unveiled plans to establish a massive plant in northern Texas to produce a component vital to making semiconductors with an investment of up to $5 billion. "We are at a make-or-break moment to expand domestic semiconductor production," she said.
SHERMAN, TX
TheConversationAU

Australians are more millennial, multilingual and less religious: what the census reveals

Census data to be released Tuesday shows Australia changing rapidly before COVID, gaining an extra one million residents from overseas in the past five years, almost all of them in the three years before borders were closed. For the first time since the question has been asked in the census, more than half of Australia’s residents (51.5%) report being either born overseas or having an overseas-born parent. More than one quarter of the one million new arrivals have come from India or Nepal. The census shows so-called millennials (born between 1981 and 1995) are on the cusp of displacing baby boomers...
HOMELESS
94.9 HOM

94.9 HOM

Portland, ME
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Todays 94.9 HOM plays the best Adult Contemporary music of Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy