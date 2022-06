Census data to be released Tuesday shows Australia changing rapidly before COVID, gaining an extra one million residents from overseas in the past five years, almost all of them in the three years before borders were closed. For the first time since the question has been asked in the census, more than half of Australia’s residents (51.5%) report being either born overseas or having an overseas-born parent. More than one quarter of the one million new arrivals have come from India or Nepal. The census shows so-called millennials (born between 1981 and 1995) are on the cusp of displacing baby boomers...

HOMELESS ・ 17 MINUTES AGO